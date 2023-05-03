FOXBORO — Chad Ryland was a true “futboller,” a soccer player at Cedar Crest High in Lebanon, PA, before he was summoned from the soccer pitch to the football field.
Ryland was a four-year starter on the soccer team and three-year starter on the baseball team, but it wasn’t until his junior year of high school that the football coaches at Cedar Crest began catching his ear to put on the pads and a helmet on Friday nights and Saturday afternoons.
After a four-year college career at Eastern Michigan and an NCAA Transfer Portal season in 2023 at Maryland, Ryland’s stock as a kicker brings him to Foxboro — not as a member of the New England Revolution, but as the highest draft pick for a kicker by the New England Patriots since Stephen Gostkowski.
The Patriots thought so highly of Ryland, that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Player Personnel Director Matt traded New England’s No. 120 and No. 184 picks to the Jets on Saturday to get the No. 112 pick and secure the rights to Ryland in the fourth round of Saturday’s NFL draft.
“The football team needed a kicker,” Ryland recalled of his high school football recruitment as a junior by Cedar Crest football coach Rob Wildasin. “I was a pretty good ball-striker on the soccer field. My dad thought it would be something cool to try. First time out, end up knocking through a couple 50-yarders. So maybe there’s a chance to run with this and play on Friday nights. I fell in love with football — Friday night lights can’t replicate it.”
Ryland was not the only surprise selection by the Patriots, who then drafted punter Bryce Baringer out of Michigan State in the sixth round. New England became the first team since the 2000 Raiders to select both a kicker and punter in the same NFL draft.
Ryland’s rate of accuracy placed him high on the Patriots’ scouting reports. At Eastern Michigan, he hit 49 of 58 field goal attempts over his final three seasons and was a second team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. At Maryland, Ryland converted 19 of 23 field goal attempts.
“I think Eastern Michigan really helped me build and develop my ability,” Ryland said. “Then, the University of Maryland gave me the chance to perform on a bigger stage and just show what I can do at the highest level, and that’s exactly what I wanted. I can’t speak highly enough about Coach (Mike Locksley at Maryland) and literally every single personnel person and teammates I had in that building. They were super-supportive of me for being a one-year guy there. Maryland helped me show what I can do.”
Ryland converted 39 of 40 extra-point attempts at Maryland, where three of his 19 field goals were from distances of 50 yards or more, with two in a single game against Michigan. He tied a Big Ten record for most consecutive field goals made with 24.
At Eastern Michigan, Ryland set a single-season (in 2021) record for points (104) and tied a single-season record for field goals made (19). The weather conditions in Ypsilanti and College Park have honed him for kicking at Gillette Stadium and outdoor stadiums in the northern tier of the NFL.
“I’m a cold-weather guy,” Ryland said. “I think when you look at cold weather like that, obviously not the most ideal conditions to kick a football, and not a lot of people want to kick in that, but I do. For me, it’s that challenge of ‘bring it on.’
“There’s a lot that goes into kicking in those conditions,” he added. “So the challenge of doing that happened to really develop in terms of ball-striking, understanding conditions and just everything that comes with it — I don’t shy away from it. It certainly has helped me develop into the kicker I am. I guess I’m thankful for adverse conditions like that.”
Prior to Saturday, Gostkowski had been the highest special-teams player drafted by the Patriots, taken in the fourth round of the 2000 NFL draft as the No. 118th player taken overall. The Patriots drafted kicker Justin Rohrwasser in the fifth round of the 2020 draft and punter Jake Bailey in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft.
“To be able to add two of the very top players (Ryland, Baringer) at their positions certainly was an opportunity that we didn’t want to pass up on,” Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh said.
Ryland became a true student of the art of kicking.
“There’s certainly a lot that goes into it,” he said. “Especially when you’re used to taking in some colder weather, being from the MAC and the Big Ten get to kick in some interesting conditions.
“I think it’s super-important to be in tune with my body in terms of how I approach practice, games, training sessions on my own,” Ryland added. “Really just everything I do in life, and just do my best to maximize each opportunity. Because at the end of the day, it’s how I handle things day-by-day to maximize my potential and get closer and closer to where I can be as a kicker.
“I’m just trying to better myself each day to be the best Chad Ryland I can be. But really just controlling the leg speed to match the body and make the ball do what I want to do in specific weather conditions.
“A lot of that comes from time, being in tune with my body to make the ball then do what I want it to do.”
Now Ryland has the opportunity to make a name for himself again in the NFL, where he hopes to one day follow in the footsteps of other highly lauded kickers.
“Growing up and not being a kicker until late in my high school career, but still being a fan of football, those are all names (Sebastian Janikowski, Gostkowski) that I know and I have the utmost respect for,” Ryland said. “Those guys that have long and successful careers. I have the utmost respect for those guys that kicked in the NFL for 10-plus years.”