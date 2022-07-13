WORCESTER — A standing-room-only crowd packed Polar Park to get a glimpse of Chris Sale on his rehab journey last Wednesday night, marking one day closer to the lefthander’s season mound debut in Boston.
Sale finished his outing going only 3 2/3 innings, holding Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hitless into the third inning, but allowing five walks while striking out four on 72 pitches.
It was not his best day by far, but it was another step to get back to Boston (Sale made his MLB return Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays).
“Decent at times, just command was bad today,” said Sale, who had been scheduled to throw 65 pitches or four to five innings. “Things that are easier to clean up mechanically. I was just out there fishing today, but on the flip side, it was good to have traffic on the bases and pitch some intense innings with guys in scoring position. This is all part of it. Nothing to hang your hat on, that’s for sure.”
Despite the hype and energy around Sale and his Worcester appearance, about 45 miles up the Mass Pike in Boston, another hot commodity was making an appearance on the mound. Third-ranked Red Sox prospect Brayan Bello made his big league debut on the hill for the Sox against Tampa Bay in a rare occurrence of excitement across two teams in the organization.
“It’s pretty unique — I’ve never experienced the double excitement like that before,” Worcester Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said. “With things going on at the big-league level in a pretty good pitcher, and then obviously a well-established pitcher throwing here, it’s pretty exciting.”
Bello finished his night going three innings while allowing five hits and four earned runs. He walked two and struck out two on 66 pitches, topping out at 97 miles an hour with his fastball.
Both the fans of Polar Park and Fenway Park were treated to pitching performances of a clear promise for a strong return for Sale and a bright future for Bello. Sale’s day happened simultaneously with Bello’s, making it tough for those invested in Worcester to stay up-to-date. Tracy had intended on getting updates when possible, but there was an equally-as-important pitcher to focus on in Worcester.
“We certainly want to see what he’s doing, but we’ve got a pretty important guy here that we’ve got to pay attention to as well,” Tracy said a few hours before both games. “(Bello) earned it. A lot of people have watched him and he’s very talented. ... He carries himself with a ton of confidence. I’m sure we’ll have some people running (into the clubhouse) to take a peek and see what’s going on. We’ll be keeping a close eye, for sure.”
“I told them to at least push (his start) back so I could see it live,” Sale said laughing. “It’s exciting to see.”
The absence of Sale has been noticeable for the Boston rotation, which is handcuffed with other injuries. Bello’s presence is welcomed, and will undoubtedly improve as he gets more comfortable, but the addition of Sale would further bolster a Red Sox rotation that sits eighth in American League ERA at 4.02.
Sale’s rehab from a stress rib fracture is nearly a thing of the past. Sale said he felt “almost too good” entering the day, and has a feeling the blip on the radar is a good thing for him to go back into bullpen work and clean up some things.
“It was almost too good, obviously having an extra day this week I had 24 hours to get ready for it,” Sale said. “I woke up this morning ready for it and I knew everything was going to be coming out good. I battled myself today. Stuff was there, but it didn’t work today.
“Tonight, it’s almost better that this happened in some weird way. Now I know what I have to work on, now I know what my miscues are, and if the ball’s coming out hot and I’m walking five guys, it’s mechanics or direction. If I was coming out here being not sharp, velocity down, then we’d have more questions.”