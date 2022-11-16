BEDFORD — The No. 6 Warriors took down No. 3 Bedford, 21-14, ending the Buccaneers’ undefeated season and earn a state Final Four berth in Division 4.
Bedford quarterback Eric Miles was limited against Foxboro’s defense, a key proponent in helping Foxboro get the win.
“I think the kids knew they had to stop the quarterback running the football,” Foxboro head coach Jack Martellini said. “They did a great job of keeping that quarterback in check.”
The Warriors opened the scoring following a play by kicker Sam Carpenter where he called his own number, scrambling 18 yards for a first down. That led to a Mike Marcucella touchdown toss to Tony Sulham from 24 yards out, putting Foxboro on the board in the second quarter.
“(It was) perhaps the play of the game,” Martinelli said. “He called his own number. That was the play that really got everybody going. It was a key play, momentum-wise.”
Lincoln Moore had the next two scores for Foxboro from inside 5 yards both times, giving Foxboro a 21-6 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Martinelli said all 11 on defense were standouts in the win, sacking the Bedford quarterback three times while also getting an interception from Moore. The defense also had a fumble recovery and several fourth-down stops.
The Warriors, who started off the season 0-3 but have won six of their last seven contests, next face No. 2 Grafton (8-0) with a Super Bowl berth on the line. The game will be played at Bellingham High School Saturday morning at 11 a.m.