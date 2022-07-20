PLAINVILLE — Plainridge Park will host The Grand Circuit’s Spirit of Massachusetts Trot and Clara Barton Distaff Pace on Sunday, July 24, marking the third time the circuit has made its visit to Plainridge Park.
Since inception, the two stakes have broken track records multiple times and brought thousands to Plainridge Park each year. Post time for the first race is 2 p.m., with gates opening at 1 p.m. for planned festivities.
The Spirit of Massachusetts Trot ($250,000 purse) features 21 entrants, with many other horses competing at the Meadowlands that weekend. Balenciaga, Inaminute Hanover, Incommunicado and Take all Comers are entered in the $432,000 Gerry Hambletonian Maturity race. Next Level Stuff, P L Notsonice, Sorella and Weslynn Quest are entered in the $40,000 Ms. Versatility Trot.
The Clara Barton race has 16 mares, with a number in action over the weekend — with six being entered in the $175,000 Dorothy Haughton Memorial at the Meadowlands. The Barton group include Amazing Deam N, Gia’s Surreal, Grace Hill, Racine Bell, and Watch Me Now N. Clara Barton’s defending champion and Plainridge track record-holder Lyons Sentinel will also return to the race.
Plainride’s signature stake, the $50,000 Bert Beckwith Memorial Pace, will feature a Spirit card of two $25,000 eliminations for the stake. The race will be held on Monday, July 18, with the top four finishers from the division moving to the final. Also on the card are three other series finals ($20,000, $17,500 and $15,000). The draw will be on Tuesday.
A reception for owners, trainers and drivers in the Spirit and Barton will be held in the Boylston Room of the track center. There will be three free-to-enter $500 cash giveaways as well, with one winner drawn after each of the three feature races. Radio station B101 will also be having its own giveaways. Anyone over 18 years old is eligible to enter the giveaway. Free live music from the Berkshire Valley Boys will be playing throughout the day.
Also, attending fans will have a chance to make a donation to the Standardbred Transition Alliance, a non-profit that works to accredit, inspect and award grants to organizations that acquire, rehabilitate and train Standardbreds. Those who make a donation will be entered into a random drawing for the 2022 Hambletonian package that includes two admissions, VIP Tent tickets, programs and hats that were donated by the Hambletonian Society. The Hambletonian will be held at Meadowlands Racetrack on Saturday, Aug. 6. The Standardbred Owners of Massachusetts will be set up outside the grandstand with information about breeding Standardbreds in Massachusetts.