The Foxboro High field hockey program returned to the winner’s circle in 2022, with the Warriors claiming their first division title since 2018. Foxboro went unbeaten in Hockomock League play to claim the Davenport Division and ultimately a spot in the MIAA Division 3 state tournament quarterfinals.
The team’s accomplishments on the field were a product of the talent that the Warriors featured this past fall as Foxboro (16-2-3, 13-0-3 Hockomock) leads the way on The Sun Chronicle/Foxboro Reporter 2022 Field Hockey All-Star Team. The Warriors, who outscored opponents 84-9 during the campaign, tally an area-best five selections on the SC/FR’s 23-player squad.
Among them is Hockomock League MVP and league-leading point-producer Mary Collins, who is joined by fellow Hockomock League All-Stars Mya Waryas, Val Beigel, Katherine Ferguson and Mia DiNunzio. Collins, Waryas and Beigel are multi-time SC/FR selections.
Val Beigel, Foxboro
The Foxboro junior was among the most impactful players in the Hockomock League with her ability to control the run of play on both ends in the center midfield. Beigel provided fearlessness and tenacity for the Davenport Division champs, and she contributed seven regular-season points with one goal and six assists while her strength and speed with the ball made her a threat for the high-octane Warriors. Beigel was recognized as a Hockomock League All-Star and is a multi-time SC/FR selection.
Mary Collins, Foxboro
Named the Hockomock League MVP, the Foxboro junior attacker was pivotal in creating the offense for the Warriors as she finished with a league-best 60 points on 36 goals and 24 assists. She recorded five points during Foxboro’s run to the Div. 3 Round of Eight, helping the Warriors amass 84 goals in 21 games. Collins’ scoring prowess was a product of a quick and deceptive skill set along with the stick work and a powerful shot that made it difficult on defenses. She is a multi-time SC/FR All-Star.
Mia DiNunzio, Foxboro
The Foxboro senior captain excelled on both ends given her role in the midfield, but arguably her biggest strength was her ability to track and disrupt opponents’ main offensive threat. On the opposite end of the field, the right midfielder was crucial in Foxboro’s attacking corners with her quick and accurate hits. She complemented the Warriors offense with 24 points on four goals and 20 assists. A first-time SC/FR All-Star, DiNunzio was recognized as a Hockomock League honorable mention.
Kathryn Ferguson, Foxboro
Ferguson was the last line of defense for the Warriors, and the junior goaltender excelled in her role. With Ferguson in net, the Warriors allowed merely nine goals in 21 games and compiled 15 shutouts. A Hockomock League All-Star, Ferguson led the league in goals-against average at 0.43. She made impressive stops in clutch moments, and her ability to clear the ball in the circle went a long way in Foxboro’s stout defense. Ferguson is a first-time SC/FR honoree.
Mya Waryas, Foxboro
A multi-time SC/FR All-Star, Waryas was tabbed the Warriors’ MVP due to her skill set on the attack and leadership on the field. The Foxboro senior captain played on the right wing and contributed 47 points on 10 goals with a Hockomock League-best 37 assists. Waryas excelled in transition with her ability to foresee a play before it unfolded while playing with a unique level of finesse. The All-Hockomock League selection also represented the Warriors at the Best Of 60 Senior All-Star Game.
Honorable Mention
Lindsey Resnick, Neve Taylor.
The Sun Chronicle/Foxboro Reporter Girls Field Hockey Team was selected with local coaches consulted for their recommendations.