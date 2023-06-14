We have hit the final week of the MIAA athletic calendar, with Final Fours and state championships gearing up statewide in baseball, softball and lacrosse.
Five area teams remain in the hunt for state titles, including the Foxboro Warriors’ girl lacrosse team, but first they must get past their semifinal showdowns. Fourth-seeded Foxboro took on top-seeeded Newburyport on Wednesday.
With a high-powered offense, the Warriors have barreled over teams this year with ease, but were tested by Pentucket Regional in the MIAA Division 3 quarterfinals. Fortunately for Foxboro it has Val Beigel, who was the difference in a five-goal game that included a game-winning goal with :00.8 left in regulation to punch Foxboro’s ticket into the semifinals.
Beigel is joined by Mya Waryas, (Hockomock League points leader) Paige Curran, Cate Noone and Mary Collins as a midfield and attacking group that shares the wealth and has a high IQ. When on the field together, they know exactly when to speed it up and slow it down, and can run off goals at a rate that puts teams behind by a lot in a span of minutes. The defense for the Warriors is also good, despite often working with a comfortable lead, but is strong enough to force a ground ball and create some magic to set up the play at midfield.
The Warriors trotted into Wednesday’s state semifinals as underdogs for perhaps the first time all season, a position Warriors head coach Kath McCullough agrees with and embraces going up against top-ranked Newburyport. This is the furthest any Foxboro girls lacrosse team has ever gone, and they surely do not want the party to stop just yet. The game was played on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Woburn High School, and the winner will play for the state championship against either second-seeded Medfield or sixth-seeded Norwell.