FOXBORO -- Sunday’s performance against the Philadelphia Eagles showed one thing for the New England Patriots.
They’re going to be A-OK.
Whether it was the magic of Tom Brady returning to Gillette Stadium or the new personnel breathing new life into the team, the Patriots showed they’re capable of hanging with one of the best teams in the league in the Eagles for almost all four quarters.
Comparing offenses, the Patriots outplayed the Eagles and led in nearly all categories against a team that was the third-highest scoring group per game in the league last year, averaging 389.1 yards of offense a game.
A testament to that is the defense, which was expected to be strong this season and was good at holding the Eagles in check. Early on, when the Eagles went with short-yardage passing and run schemes, the Patriots kept the Eagles out of the end zone on their opening drive with a red-zone stop that ended with a Matthew Judon sack of Jalen Hurts.
The defense was the least of the Patriots’ concerns entering this season, and was strong despite the offense and special teams coming out slow. Mac Jones’ pick-six to Darius Slay for a 70-yard score made it 10-0 early, and a fumble on the ensuing kickoff gave the ball right back to Philadelphia — which led to it scoring four plays later to make it 16-0. The offense rallied while the defense held the Eagles to four straight punts to close the first half and forced a fumble in the fourth quarter that was recovered by Myles Bryant.
One of the stars from the defense side was cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who played every snap on defense and nearly made his first career interception. Matched up with high-level talent like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and when Gonzalez was targeted in coverage, he allowed seven catches on 11 targets for 84 yards with a pass breakup. Gonzalez also earned a sack, and broke up a pass across the middle on a fourth-quarter fourth-and-2 that would have moved the chains.
A lot of faith and trust has been placed in Gonzalez, who is now, without question, the Patriots’ lead cornerback. The Eagles were a tough task for the first-round pick out of Oregon, but he knows he’s more than capable of proving his value to the team.
“It means a lot (having trust in me,)” Gonzalez said. “There’s still so much we’ve got to gain. Just being here, ever since the spring, preseason, all that. Them knowing we can go out there and do it, going out there and proving it, just trying to learn day in and day out."
On guarding two 1,000-yard receivers throughout the night, Gonzalez said he was just doing what he needed to do while having fun along the way.
“They’re great receivers,” Gonzalez said. “It’s my job to come out and try to do what I do, play what the defense needs me to do, have fun and learn.”
On the flip side, the offense looked like it had reverted back to its 2022 self with an interception that bounced off the hands of Kendrick Bourne on New England’s first drive, but Mac Jones and company quickly rebounded with a strong performance in the second quarter where he went 17-for-24 with 128 yards and two scores, hitting Bourne and Hunter Henry for passing scores.
The quick bounce-back is refreshing, despite the drops and interception, after a season where the defense bailed the offense out numerous times. One of the most satisfying performances was from the offensive line. Sidy Sow and Atonio Mafi stepped in on the offensive line with Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu out, and with already an excuse for what could be poor play, the Patriots exceeded all expectations on offense.
Jones passed for 316 yards, crossing the 300-yard mark for the fourth time in his career. The Eagles were the top passing defense in the league last year, allowing 179.8 yards per game, and allowed one quarterback (Dallas’ Dak Prescott, Week 16) to cross the 300-yard mark last season.
The game looked like what Patriots fans and coaches expected out of Jones from the jump, completing 34 passes on 54 attempts, being an efficient game manager who spread the ball around to eight players (nine targeted), hitting all more than once. They were also 3-for-5 in the red zone, but fell short in the final minutes with two chances to take the lead in Eagles territory.
“Mac definitely balled out (on Sunday,)” said Ezekiel Elliott, who finished his first game with the Patriots rushing for 29 yards on seven attempts. “Lights were on and he was on. He did a great job, started slow, but he got up there.”
Bourne mentioned the improvements have been a learning experience. Last year left a bad taste in the Patriots’ mouths with Matt Patricia running the offense. Now, with Bill O’Brien back on the sideline, the talk of getting better and turning toward something new is evident.
“(We’re) just moving on. Learning from the (past) experiences. Personally, I learned from what I went through. And I think we all learned as a team what we went through and how we can get better,” Kendrick Bourne said. “Every year we talk about getting better. We turned that page, we’re moving forward and it’s showing.”
The growth going forward will continue to build into Week 2 with the Miami Dolphins coming to town. A division matchup adds a little more to the game, and gives the Patriots a chance to flex their muscles over a team that is widely believed to be a contender for the AFC East title. The fights shown on Sunday is promising and reassuring that maybe, just maybe, there’s a glimmer of the old Patriots again.
“I’ll say this, I loved the way we fought as a full team,” Hunter Henry said. “It obviously didn’t start the way we wanted it to start, at all, but for no one to back down, and continue to compete play after play after play, ... We didn’t come out with the result that we wanted, but I was proud of that fight.”