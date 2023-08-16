Through the early stages of training camp, former Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham was a wide receiver.
It wasn’t until the past two weeks that Cunningham, noted for his quick speed and agility, finally saw a rep under center at Patriots’ camp.
The quarterback showed out in camp, even with it being 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 drills, proving he has a legit chance of making the Patriots’ roster as a signal-caller. Entering Thursday’s game, Cunningham said he knew he was going to get time under center. Cunningham entered midway through the fourth quarter with New England trailing 20-3 in a forgettable preseason game.
“We had talked about it during the week, Coach told me, so I knew I had to be ready at some point,” Cunningham said following the game.
Getting back to live action as a quarterback, his first since playing with Louisville back in November of last year, Cunningham said it felt good and he was ready to do what it takes for the team. He led the lone drive for the Patriots that ended in a touchdown.
Head coach Bill Belichick was his usual stoic and curt self following the loss, talking briefly on Cunningham, but speaking in a positive light.
“(He) did a nice job,” Belichick said. “Showed some poise out there, some toughness. Moved the team. That was nice. Did a nice job.”
Following the loss, Cunningham said he was ready to do whatever was needed for the Patriots in the moment.
“It feels good,” Cunningham said. “I’m a tough player, I’m a team player, so whatever the coaches need me to do, I’m going to do it for the team. That’s what happened. Coach told me to go to quarterback, and we had no touchdowns, so I told the O-line, the whole group, that we were going to go down and score, and that’s what we did.”
Providing the late spark and giving Gillette some life late in the game was a satisfying feeling for Cunningham, noting his running ability as an added threat to the offense.
The Patriots have not had an elusive runner under center in some time, the last being Cam Newton — who had a short-lived tenure in New England, rushing for 592 yards with 12 scores in one season in 2020.
“It felt good, I mean at times they were bringing a lot of pressure,” Cunningham said. “They had a good defense, had a good scheme, so I just feel like my running ability gave us a little more options on offense to open it up so they didn’t know if we were going to pass or run. That was pretty fun.”
Cunningham’s presence will undoubtedly bring a battle for the QB2 race in New England. A position with recent history with names like Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, the late Ryan Mallett and Jacoby Brissett being notable names to come out from the second string and make somewhat of a name for themselves, the second guy at quarterback in New England was typically clear-cut and known well before a down was played in a season.
Now, with Cunningham showing an early sign of promise, the position for Bailey Zappe looks a little more up in the air.
Zappe finished Thursday’s game unimpressively, yet solid for a quarterback that was being eased into game speed. No deep balls, no risky runs and plenty of short passes put Zappe at 79 yards passing on 12 completions to end the night. He’s nearly a year removed from his name being chanted by thousands when Mac Jones struggled early in the game, which sparked the beginning of “Zappe Fever.”
Cooler heads saw the writing on the wall when it came to Zappe’s run and knew his flash in the pan was temporary. But for a few short weeks, Zappe was the talk of the town about being the next big thing before coming down to earth and being put behind Jones, who has been the No. 1 guy for New England since his arrival.
And yet, the excitement and interest in Cunningham makes for a friendly battle in the depth chart — and could potentially bring a Wally Pipp scenario in the event Jones misses time again. His teammates said he gave the team a jolt, doing what he has been doing in practice.
“He’s a young kid. He’s a fast kid. He’s a great player,” offensive lineman Andrew Stueber said. “We all work so hard during practice every day. So, we’re always ready, always next-man-up. Everyone’s working hard and working together in practice. So, he was ready and went out there and did what he practiced. It was good to see.”
Stueber said seeing Cunningham succeed in the game was a great moment for the offensive unit as a whole.
“We all got excited out there. You saw him give the ball to Jake (Andrews) and he spiked the ball,” Stueber said. “We’re all excited to see another man succeed and do well. It was a great offensive unit out there and a team effort for the final push of the drive. It was great to see him score.”
Cunningham may see time as it is this season regardless, being initially worked out as a wide receiver through camp. The quarterback-turned-wideout showed he’s still got game on Thursday and it’s something that can’t be ignored for the time being. It may have earned him a roster spot too.
Going forward, the evaluation of Cunningham as a quarterback will be difficult. He was brought to New England as a wide receiver, and while working through camp mostly as one, Cunningham said it hasn’t been difficult to bounce between positions when needed.
“Is it difficult? No, I feel like I’m a very clever, smart kid and the coaches have been doing a good job with me, explaining, breaking it down, helping me learn,” Cunningham said. “The quarterbacks, the receivers, all those guys have been nothing but help to me, so I appreciate them.”