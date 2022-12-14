The Boston Red Sox blew it.
Again.
The departure of longtime Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogerts to free agency this offseason should never have happened. With talks ongoing in free agency last spring, the Red Sox were still far apart with Bogaerts in discussions, and put any talks on hold once Opening Day arrived. Talks resumed following the season finale, and once free agency opened, it was a league-wide war for one of the top shortstops in baseball.
It should never have reached that point, but it did. On Wednesday afternoon, talks reportedly intensified, with many in the know expecting a deal to come down at any moment. Red Sox fans were glued to their phones eyeing Twitter for updates.
As the sun died down, so did the buzz. But as reporters departed the Winter Meetings in sunny San Diego, the hammer came down.
As the clock hit 12:16 a.m. on the East Coast, Bogaerts agreed to join the San Diego Padres with an 11-year deal, worth $280 million, getting the job done.
An offer, as he said, left him “no choice” but to take.
For months, Bogaerts said he had wanted to stay, but at the same time, he left the door open for a departure. He wanted to focus on the season and go without contract discussions for the 2022 season, a decision that likely worked in his favor due to the final year of his contract — which boosted his market value after an All-Star and Silver Slugger-worthy season, putting him in the mix with Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson among the top eligible shortstop free agents.
San Diego’s monster offer was something the Red Sox were nowhere close to putting forth. A lowball offer to Bogaerts, which showed that the Sox were unwilling to step up and give the fan favorite, clubhouse leader, team captain and veteran what he wanted, and it hurt them. It also put them a step back following a season well below expectations. Discussions should never have gotten to that point. A proper offer in the spring, which would’ve been well short of what San Diego ultimately offered him, should’ve been done in the spring. Boston’s six-year, $160-million offer was not enough to prove his value and stands as an unbelievable mismanagement of market awareness, as Bogaerts ended up getting more than double it.
Well actually, is it unbelievable or is it actually very believable?
History has repeated itself in this situation. Younger demographics remember the Jon Lester trade to Oakland, with expectations of bringing him back that offseason a few months later. That never happened, and he got his needed payday from the Chicago Cubs and went on to win a World Series and become a local hero to put him in discussion for a future Hall of Fame plaque. The younger demographic also remembers the departure of Mookie Betts clearly, a move that stripped the Red Sox of their superstar and MVP, because management did not want to pay more for the high-level talent.
Older generations remember Carlton Fisk, who is forever a part of baseball history for his fair-ball wave of his home run in the 1975 World Series. After a memorable run with the Red Sox, Fisk was also low-balled, and the team leader departed for the Chicago White Sox, where he played another 13 years to cap his Hall of Fame career.
It should never have happened in any of those scenarios, and it once again applies here for Bogaerts, a player who signed as an international free agent in 2009 at the age of 16. The mismanagement of a homegrown talent and his contract by the Red Sox is one that will have fans shaking their fists for decades to come, especially when Bogaerts himself will enter the Hall of Fame ballot in 15-16 years, earns another World Series ring or two, and becomes a fan favorite all over again on the West Coast.
Chaim Bloom and John Henry’s reluctance to offer a worthwhile contract to a longstanding anchor to the team for 10 seasons is a stain on their legacy in Boston and has turned the Red Sox from perennial contenders that are always in the mix to now asking what the team identity is and where to go from here.
Are we contenders? Are we a fringe playoff team?
Is this a rebuild? Are we now a small-market team in a big-market city?
All are valid questions that I have no answers to. Hopefully Bloom, and ownership, have them.
I’m not holding my breath, though.