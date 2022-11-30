It’s called soccer. And it proved to be good Tuesday afternoon.
With a chance to move on to the next round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Team USA secured a 1-0 win over Iran to advance out of the group stage and into the Round of 16 — a feat it has achieved only five times since the inaugural 1930 World Cup.
The game, in my eyes at least, proved that when the soccer is good — it’s fun. And when it’s fun, it’s not boring.
The Team USA men had plenty of pressure and opportunities in the first half of play on Tuesday afternoon. Several chances to put the ball home were turned aside in the first 25 minutes by Iran while USA played well enough at midfield and held off Iran’s best attacking chance early on to allow no shots on goal on former New England Revolution keeper Matt Turner.
The lone score of the game came off a header cross from inside the box by Sergino Dest to Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, who tapped it in off his right foot to make it 1-0 before 38 minutes had passed.
Pulisic’s goal saw him crash to the net for the score, and then go down for a few minutes as medial staff attended to him. Instead of subbing off, the USA played down a man while he was attended to and put together a rush without him. After he returned to the pitch, Tim Weah nearly doubled the lead just before halftime but was called offsides in a non-VAR ruling. Following intermission, Pulisic did not return, went to the hospital for abdominal X-rays, but later tweeted that he would play against the Netherlands on Saturday.
An exciting first half had social media jumping, singing the praises of the attacking front. The second half saw the US allow Iran battle back with opportunities in the early minutes of the second half, and Saman Ghoddos missed on the far post from inside the box after Dest missed a sliding clear in the 64th minute.
A reviewed handball on the USA’s Shaq Moore nearly saw Iran take momentum into a potential goal-scoring chance, but it went in the US’s favor. Another header from inside the box off a free kick went wide by a few feet in extra time, and a reviewed penalty from inside the box where the ball snuck behind Turner with under two minutes left in extra time was cleared away to preserve the 1-0 win. The USA allowed a final rush from Iran but added time ran out, keeping the Americans’ World Cup run alive in hair-pulling, edge-of-the-seat fashion.
The hype for this year’s World Cup has been high, and Tuesday’s tilt proved to be not just Americans’ opinion of the game of the World Cup, but likely the consensus pick for the best game of the tournament.
Admittedly, as a casual fan who has only caught the soccer bug as of late, the World Cup is an exciting draw that sees players from all over the world come together to represent their country at the highest level. Players from MLS, the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, the top leagues with top names like Lionel Messi (Argentina), Christiano Ronaldo (Portugal) and Kylian Mbappe (France) are representing their countries. Instead of a respective league title, the World Cup is for world bragging rights for four years.
The U.S. has never won the World Cup in the tournament’s history. Its best finish was third in 1930, and the closest the Americans have come since was eighth in 2002. A win on Saturday against the Netherlands would advance the United States the farthest the team has been since 2002.
The beauty of the World Cup is its unpredictability, and its ability to unite nations together regardless of political affiliation (which nearly the entire world has done to rally against Qatar’s political views) is one that is unparalleled in sports. For the USA, a country where soccer is dying every day to receive the same amount of attention as the NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL, the World Cup is a good chance to show the world — and its own nation — that soccer is worthy of the average American’s time.
American TV regularly sees the Premier League, the world’s top-flight soccer league, get air time on Sunday mornings. The average churchgoer or NFL superfan who prefers a pregame show won’t watch Brighton and Southampton play to a 1-0 final, but a young sports-crazed fan will see soccer on TV and think it’s worth a shot because they watched a great game on Tuesday. In a win-or-go-home game, it had everything you want as a fan of the sport: the score by the young wunderkid, momentum shifting dramatically in the final minutes, near-fouls that didn’t get called, and a thrilling finish.
Now is the time for the game to capture the average fan and make them a diehard. The USA did that, without question, on Tuesday.