At long last, the high school fall season has arrived for the Foxboro High field hockey team.
The Warriors boasted one of the most successful 2022 seasons in the area as a top-five team in Division 3 and reaching the state quarterfinals.
Now, they look to fare even better this season.
Coach’s Melissa Bordieri’s squad is scheduled to play its final preseason scrimmage Thursday when it hosts Hopkinton before the Warriors open the regular season next Thursday at home against Milford.
Bordieri has been encouraged by what she has seen so far from her balanced mix of returning veterans and talented newcomers.
“It gave me an opportunity to look at who is where, who is working and the positives. We should have another strong team,” Bordieri said. “The majority of the varsity team is returning. That’s the good thing. Even though the majority is returning, I lost some key players in key positions. It’s kind of like a new team again. It’s very upbeat and positive and there’s been some young girls who came in. So getting them used to the culture, it’s great.”
Bordieri, who enters her 21st season at the Warriors’ helm along with 250 career wins, noted that there have been things to work on through the course of the preseason practices, but she sees the potential for another great season ahead if everything falls into place.
“There’s certainly some things we need to work on, but I thought from a foundation-to-build-on standpoint, it was really good,” Bordieri said. “The very first day was very positive for me. I thought we looked really good in terms of conditioning. The girls are really motivated.”