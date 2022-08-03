FOXBORO — The New England Revolution (6-7-9; 27 pts.) battled Toronto FC (6-12-5; 23 pts.) to a 0-0 draw on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium in front of a season-high 29,097 fans. Goalkeeper Djordje Petrović tallied three saves, including a penalty kick denial against Toronto’s Lorenzo Insigne in the 81st minute, to record his third clean sheet in MLS and the club’s second in a row. Forward Giacomo Vrioni made his home debut, coming in as a substitute in the 55th minute and recording three shots.
The Revolution extended their home undefeated streak to eight games, as they moved to 3-0-5 at home since April 16. New England recorded two shots on net in the opening half coming from Carles Gil in the eighth minute and Brandon Bye in the 19th minute. Petrović stopped the lone shot he faced to send the teams into the intermission scoreless.
Petrović added two more saves in the second half, including a crucial stop on Insigne’s penalty kick late in the match.
The Italian sent his right-footed attempt to Petrovic’s right, but the 22-year-old Serbian guessed correctly and made a confident save to preserve the clean sheet.
New England travels to Orlando City SC next Saturday night for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Exploria Stadium.
MATCH NOTES
New England’s defense recorded its fifth clean sheet of the 2022 campaign, and its second consecutive shutout.
The Revolution extended their unbeaten streak at Gillette Stadium to eight consecutive matches. New England is 3-0-5 in Foxborough since April 16.
F Giacomo Vrioni registered his Gillette Stadium debut in tonight’s match. The 23-year-old Designated Player appeared off the bench and played 35 minutes, with three shots, in his second Revolution appearance.
GK Djordje Petrović made three saves tonight, including a penalty-kick denial on Lorenzo Insigne’s attempt in the 81st minute. The 23-year-old goalkeeper now has three shutouts and two penalty saves through his first nine MLS starts.
M Carles Gil added three chances created to his league-leading total (79), in addition to two shots. The 2022 MLS All-Star also tallied eight crosses as he collected his 90th league appearance.
M Tommy McNamara and M Matt Polster each suited up for their 50th league start in a Revolution uniform tonight. Polster successfully completed 59 of 64 pass attempts with three shot attempts.
D Brandon Bye guided the backline with a team-high six clearances, while adding eight successful crosses to his performance tonight.
Bruce Arena made two changes to his Starting XI from last Saturday’s match at Columbus, with forward Justin Rennicks and midfielder Wilfrid Kaptoum starting in place of Jozy Altidore (loan) and Arnór Traustason, respectively.