Your humble correspondent got to attend the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction weekend a few days ago in Cooperstown, NY. As I’ve mentioned numerous times in these pages, I was born in the upstate New York hamlet but never lived there, although I had numerous friends there and visited the town frequently.
I have attended induction ceremonies as a fan growing up in central New York, including when the weekend included the annual (defunct since 2008) Hall of Fame Game, where two (unlucky) MLB teams had to spend an off-day and travel to the hinterlands of Cooperstown and play an exhibition game at what to them probably resembled a Little League field, at historic Doubleday Field in the center of town.
I have attended the induction ceremonies as a credentialed media member just once before, in 2005, when just two honorees — Dennis Eckersley and Paul Molitor — were enshrined. Because of the pandemic, last weekend’s ceremony was the first mid-summer event hosted since 2019, as 2020’s was wiped out, and last year’s ceremony was delayed until September.
That 2005 event was a nice, tidy ceremony, with just the two brief acceptance speeches, and there weren’t a ton of people who traveled to Cooperstown from Oakland, where Eckersley earned the majority of his Hall-of-Fame credentials, or Milwaukee, where Molitor spent 15 of his 21 seasons (along with late-career stints in Toronto and Minnesota).
“Nice tidy ceremony” was certainly not the case for this past weekend, when no fewer than seven inductees were enshrined and made speeches to the assembled masses that probably included between 30,000 and 35,000 fans baking in the unrelenting sun outside of the Clark Sports Center in suburban Cooperstown.
But we’ll get to that.
I have shared with you several times my good fortune in meeting former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz when he did an in-person book signing of his autobiography, Papi: My Story, in Harvard Square in May 2018. When I got to the head of the line, I asked him, “Do you think you’ve ever met anyone who was born in Cooperstown?” He replied, “I don’t think so,” and then I stuck out my hand and said, “Well, now you have, and I’m hoping to see you in my hometown in about four years.” Ortiz had retired from baseball in October 2016, so he would have been eligible for the Hall of Fame five years later, in a 2021 vote for enshrinement, followed by the ceremony in the summer of 2022 if he were to receive 75 percent of the vote during his first time on the ballot from the members of the BBWAA, the voting body of MLB.
So it was kind of emotional for me this past Jan. 12 when the Hall of Fame revealed that Ortiz had indeed been elected by the writers on his inaugural attempt, receiving nearly 80 percent of the BBWAA vote despite unsubstantiated yet lingering whispers of steroid use by Ortiz in the mid 2000s. The first thing I did when ESPN flashed the news of Papi’s induction was to book a hotel in my real hometown, Herkimer, NY (29 miles north of Cooperstown), for enshrinement weekend, and the second thing I did was try to find out how to get media credentials for the weekend, so I could pretend to be a journalist covering the event.
Months later, I applied, and was surprised to be accepted, but it later seemed apparent that just about anyone who applied for credentials, despite their outlet’s size or affiliation, was approved. Coming from a small paper like The Sun Chronicle, I thought the odds were against me, but I was, like many others, rapidly accepted, and I spent the next few months eagerly looking forward to my return to Cooperstown.
I arrived in town on Saturday for media press conferences for the three living members who were going to be inducted the next day: Ortiz, along with former Twins legends Jim Kaat, a stalwart lefthanded pitcher for 25 seasons (from 1959-1983), and hitter Tony Oliva, a career .304 hitter who played 14 seasons from 1962-1976. The other four who would be enshrined the next day would all be done so posthumously — Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges, Minnie Miñoso, and Buck O’Neil — and they, like Kaat and Oliva, were chosen not by the BBWAA, but by assorted veterans and committee members on what’s called the Golden Days Era Committee (Oliva and Kaat) and the Early Baseball Era Committee (the other four).
Kaat and Oliva were presented first at the press conference, followed by Ortiz. I found it strange to see how many “media members” assembled in the media area of the Clark Sports Center (in what was usually a basketball arena) were wearing Ortiz No. 34 jerseys. It just seemed wildly unprofessional for a media member to wear the jersey of an interviewee, but I gradually realized that most of the folks who were sporting jerseys were visitors from the Dominican Republic or Cuba, where Ortiz and Oliva/Miñoso grew up, respectively.
Not surprisingly, there were was a large contingent of Boston-area media members attending, including the Boston’s Globe’s Pete Abraham, Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam, and local radio/TV sports personalities like WEEI’s Rob Bradford, WBZ’s Dan Roche, WCVB’s Duke Castiglione, and WHDH’s Chelsi McDonald.
After the brief press conferences, there were no scheduled activities for the media to cover until the “Legends Parade” at 6 p.m., which started at the glorious Otesaga Hotel, where all of the returning Hall-of-Famers stayed, and finished up on Main Street of Cooperstown, cheered on by thousands of assembled parade-route watchers. Each Hall-of-Famer who returned for the weekend got to ride in the flatbed of a pick-up truck and got to wave to the crowd on the short trip downtown, often accompanied by a spouse or partner. The parade admittedly was kind of cheesy, but did allow fans their closest proximity to seeing the stars fairly up-close, and the Hall-of-Famers were arranged in order of oldest inductees to newest, which meant that more long-ago inductees like Juan Marichal (Class of 1983, and the first from the Dominican to be elected) were first to lead the parade, while more recent members like Derek Jeter (Class of 2020) and Ortiz were among the last.
Unfortunately, a lot of the Yankee fans that were lined along the route were disappointed to find out that “The Captain” was unable to attend because the Jeter family was “dealing with a COVID situation.”
Other notable living Hall-of-Famers who didn’t show up for Induction Weekend included Chipper Jones, Mike Piazza, Randy Johnson, Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux, Frank Thomas, Ozzie Smith, Ryne Sandberg, Nolan Ryan, Yaz, Carlton Fisk, Joe Torre, Barry Larkin, Jim Palmer, along with 85-year-old Brooks Robinson and the Hall’s oldest living member, 91-year-old Willie Mays.
The Sunday ceremony was a celebration of all seven new Hall-of-Famers, but it was obvious who was the centerpiece, and that was evidenced by the No. 34 jerseys worn by seemingly every other fan at the event (although there were obviously a lot of Minnesota fans in attendance, especially since three inductees were once part of the Twins organization). Not surprisingly, Ortiz’s speech was saved for last, and after enduring the 88-degree temps and sun that spared few from the unbearable heat and humidity for hours, most people were eager for Papi to speak and then pack up and go home.
All of the speeches were humbling and meaningful, especially for those posthumously selected who were represented by family members who clandestinely lamented that their inductee relative was not selected in time by the BBWAA, and instead was selected by one of the various veterans committees that chose them for induction long after they had passed away.
It’s always a little dangerous when you see someone come to the podium without notes for their induction speech, and that was truly the case for Tony Oliva, who had turned 84 four days before the ceremony and just regaled the crowd with oft-repeated funny stories, but he also, on a more serious note, pleaded with the Hall and the committees to do what many Boston fans have waited for for years: voting for the deserving Luis Tiant (whose pitching stats match up favorably to Hall-of-Famer Jim “Catfish” Hunter’s) into Cooperstown’s hallowed halls.
Ortiz’s speech ultimately didn’t disappoint, and I admittedly got a little emotional as he spoke, remembering my meeting with him all those years before.
With my media credentials, I had hoped to have access during the course of the weekend to meet not only some of the assembled Hall-of-Famers, but also national media figures in attendance like Bob Costas, ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian (who was honored with the Hall’s Career Excellence Award), MLB’s Buster Olney, and local legend Peter Gammons, but it was not to be. And no, I didn’t get to meet up with Papi one-on-one, but then again, very few in the media did.
I also knew that a number of Ortiz’s former teammates were in town, including Dustin Pedroia, Kevin Youkilis, Tim Wakefield, Johnny Damon, and Jason Varitek, and any one of them would have been fun to talk to, but I guess that they traveled in different circles than yours truly.
Two nights later, I was in Ortiz’s presence again, as he was honored before Tuesday’s Red Sox game at Fenway Park, and I later joked with my wife that I had spent more time with Papi in recent days than I had with her.
I thank the Hall of Fame and the great staff and volunteers that made Hall of Fame weekend so extraordinary for me and all of the other attendees, whether credentialed or not, and while I look forward to another Red Sox player/exec getting enshrined soon, it seems like that may not be happening for a while, unless such steroid-tainted former stars such as Roger Clemens and Manny Ramirez, or Curt Schilling are ultimately selected by a veterans committee.
Until then, I’ll hold out and be there for sure when Theo Epstein and Terry Francona get their calls to the Hall in about 10 years.
Post-script: I highly recommend visiting Cooperstown and its centerpiece, the National Baseball Hall of Fame museum, but I urge you to visit anytime except for Hall of Fame weekend, when the town is overrun by tourists, some of whom couldn’t find weekend hotel bookings closer than New York’s state capital, Albany, which is an hour-and-a-half away. Speaking as someone who just returned from a vacation in Italy and saw my experiences visiting Rome, Florence, and Siena compromised by the overwhelming number of fellow vacationers roaming the ancient streets, I think you’ll appreciate the inherent beauty of Cooperstown, Doubleday Field, and the Otesaga Hotel on the shore of breathtaking Lake Otsego when you’re not sharing the town’s streets with thousands of other baseball maniacs.
Next week, belatedly: Ranking the nation’s happiest cities.