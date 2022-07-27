Welcome to Part Two of our annual rankings of the “saddest” sports cities in North America. Last week we counted down numbers six through 10 in the list, and here we present the “top” five.
Obviously, there are still a lot of cities that are clamoring for a sports crown of any kind, and many on this year’s list have been waiting a long time. That being said, two cities from last year’s list — Atlanta (fifth) and Denver (seventh) — had good things happen since last year, so they are no longer found here, and have been replaced by two other down-on-their-luck sports towns.
To be included on this list, the city must have at least three pro teams (and we’re not counting MLS), so that wipes from our rankings such prominent locales as Cincinnati, Kansas City, St. Louis, and Buffalo.
The number of resident pro teams in that particular city are indicated in parentheses.
5. Cleveland (three teams): The city of Cleveland can at least still recall its last championship — the Cavaliers’ momentous NBA crown six years ago — but otherwise this city is downright cursed. The Browns have never even been to a Super Bowl, much less won one. Prior to its combined 32-32-1 record over the past four years, in the two seasons leading up to that Cleveland was a combined 1-31. The Indians were in the World Series just six seasons ago, losing an epic Game 7 to the Cubs after blowing a 3-1 series lead, but otherwise the Tribe/now Guardians have zero championships since 1948, and just two other appearances in the Fall Classic since (even with exceptional teams in 1995 and 1997). So from what I can deduce, you have a proud sports city that has one pro sports championship of any kind in 58 years. Yikes. (For comparison, Boston has 23 over that same period.)
4. Dallas (4): Always surprising to see Big D on this list, isn’t it? But the Dallas-Ft. Worth area is very deserving of its placement, unfortunately. There’s quite a drought going on sports-wise here, as Dallas has one NBA title (the Mavs in 2011), one Stanley Cup (the Stars in ’99, but only five playoff berths in the last 14 seasons, which include a loss to the Lightning in the 2020 Cup Final), and no World Series crowns for the Rangers in their 50-year history (and just two pennants). But this football-crazy region is devoted to their Cowboys, and that team — despite three Super Bowls in four years in the early Nineties — has only eight playoff appearances since 1999 and three postseason wins since 1996, and as the third seed in the NFC were bounced in the opening round this past season at home by the sixth-seeded Jimmy Garoppolo-led 49ers. That amounts to 13 absences from the playoffs this millennium, which is mind-boggling for such a legendary franchise.
3. New York (9): Another eye-opener, right? I mean, the great NY/NJ metro area has no fewer than nine teams competing each year, and yet the last championship team among them was the NY Football Giants, who won in 2011 (on the heels of their 2007 stunner over the 18-0 Patriots). Other than that, the last crown worn by a NYC-area team was the 2009 Yankees in their only World Series appearance since winning four between 1996 and 2003. The Mets haven’t won a championship since 1986, the Devils’ most recent Cup was 19 years ago, the Islanders until their 2020 Cup Final berth hadn’t had a real sniff of Lord Stanley’s hardware since 1984, and the Rangers have one chalice (1994) in 82 seasons! In basketball, the seemingly crashing-and-burning Brooklyn (née NJ) Nets have never captured an NBA title in their 45 seasons, and the Knicks haven’t won one since way back in 1973, and only have two championships in their illustrious 76-year history. Finally, there are the woebegone Jets. Hard to believe this can even be true, but the Jets won Super Bowl III behind Joe Namath — and haven’t been back to the Big Game since. A real long string of futility here, including no playoffs the last decade-plus.
2. Minneapolis-St. Paul (4): My 2019 winner of No. 1 saddest city accolades is second-“best” for the second straight year because no real positivity has occurred on the Twin Cities’ sports landscape, and in some cases, things got worse, if that were possible. The Twins won World Series crowns in 1987 and 1991, but have only made the postseason eight times since then, and they lost practically immediately each time — including six consecutive first-round losses to the Yankees, by a cumulative 16 games to two (ouch!), and 15 straight postseason losses altogether (double ouch!). Worse, the Twins were a division-winning team just two seasons ago in the pandemic bubble, but last year, with high hopes abounding, the team finished last in the AL Central with a 73-89 mark. This season the Twins have rebounded nicely, and lead the admittedly ultra-mediocre division with a 52-45 record, but are likely dreading facing the Yankees again should they meet again in the postseason. The 22-year-old Wild saw significant improvement the past two seasons (including a 53-22-7 mark this past season, good for second place in the conference), but have advanced past the first round of the NHL playoffs only three times in team history; the North Stars franchise before them never won a Cup in 26 seasons. The woebegone NBA Timberwolves have missed the postseason for 16 of the past 18 seasons, although they reached the second round of the playoffs this past season after finishing a respectable 46-36 in the regular season. Finally, the Vikings provide the bulk of the heartbreak for the Twin Cities area, as the franchise lost all four of the Super Bowls in which it appeared in the 1970s, and it hasn’t been back in 45 seasons despite numerous near-misses in playoff games in which the team was favored and seemingly had the games in hand. It has also missed the postseason eight of the past 12 seasons.
1. Detroit (4): Every year I hope in my heart of hearts that something will improve in the sports lives of the good people of Detroit to allow me to move the city out of its perennial top-three spot on this list, and each year I am nonetheless disappointed. Motown seems to be stuck in neutral in recent years, and there is little to provide me with optimism that things are on the upswing. Two of the city’s four teams were last in their divisions last season, and the other two, the Red Wings and Tigers, have served as the definition of mediocrity for well over a decade. The Wings were sixth in their eight-team division this past season after finishing in seventh place a season earlier, and in last place the campaign before. Hard to overlook Detroit’s four Stanley Cups between 1997 and 2008, but this franchise hasn’t been relevant since 2009 and has missed the postseason the last six seasons (and made first-round exits in four of the five seasons prior to that). The Pistons last won the NBA championship in 2004 after winning back-to-back titles in the late eighties, but they have been a playoff DNP 11 of the past 13 seasons, and were just 23-59 this past season after winning just 20 games each of the prior two years. The Tigers’ last World Series championship came in 1984, and they’ve only made the postseason six times since, and have been sub-.500 the past five years; in 2019, they were the majors’ worst team with a woeful 47-114 record, and while they were expected to be much-improved this season, they currently sit in last place in that god-awful AL Central with a 39-59 mark. Meanwhile, the Lions have never even reached a Super Bowl in the Big Game’s 56-game history, and they haven’t won a playoff game since 1991, having reached the postseason just eight times during that period and losing in the opening round each time. Oh, there’s also the matter of that 0-16 record in 2008, and their 3-13-1 mark this past season. Simply put, that’s 30 seasons of primarily abject failure, folks, and a laughingstock of a franchise overall.