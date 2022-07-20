Welcome to Part One of our annual rankings of the “saddest” sports cities in North America. We will count down cities ranked 10th through sixth today, and next week we will follow up with the five most depressed sports towns.
Obviously, there are still a lot of cities that are clamoring for a sports crown of any kind, and many on this year’s list have been waiting a long time. That being said, two cities from last year’s list — Atlanta (fifth) and Denver (seventh) — had good things happen since last year, so they are no longer found here, and have been replaced by two other down-on-their-luck sports towns.
To be included on this list, the city must have at least three pro teams (and we’re not counting MLS), so that wipes from our rankings such prominent locales as Cincinnati, Kansas City, St. Louis, and Buffalo.
The number of resident pro teams in that particular city are indicated in parentheses.
10. Philadelphia (four teams) It’s kind of tough to put a city on this list when it celebrated a Super Bowl championship just four-and-a-half years ago, but this fanatical sports metropolis really should have more collective sports titles on its résumé that it does. The Eagles’ championship over the Patriots after the 2017 season was its first-ever Super Bowl triumph, and Philly had only been to the Big Game twice prior to that season, in 1980 (vs. the Steelers) and 2004 (vs. the Patriots), both losses. The Eagles have just one playoff win since winning that championship, and have either missed the postseason completely or suffered first-round exits each of the past three seasons. Meanwhile, Phillies fans can look back fondly on their 2008 World Series crown, but that was a while back, and the franchise has just two championships in their entire team history, which dates back to 1901, and they haven’t even reached the postseason since 2011, when they were bounced in the first round by eventual champion St. Louis. The 76ers have been a hot mess for years, enduring “The Process,” which endorsed tanking in order to acquire high draft picks for years, but it hasn’t quite worked out, as Philly hasn’t advanced past the second round of the playoffs since 2001, and it missed the playoffs for five straight seasons between 2013 and 2017. The Sixers’ most recent NBA championship was 39 seasons ago when it rode the efforts of Dr. J and Moses Malone to the 1983 title. Finally, the Flyers are one of the NHL’s most storied franchises, but they haven’t hoisted a Stanley Cup since 1975, the second of back-to-back championships seasons that remain the only titles in the franchise’s 54-year history. The current edition of the Flyers has missed the postseason six of the past 10 seasons and there is little hope for improvement in the coming seasons.
9. Pittsburgh (3) It may also be a bit of a stretch to put the Steel City on this list, given that the city celebrated back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017, but the best days of the Penguins may be behind them, given that they have suffered four straight first-round playoff exits. This season’s ouster had to be particularly frustrating for the local fandom, given that the Pens were up 3-1 in their first-round series against the favored NY Rangers, then proceeded to lose three straight, including Game 7 in overtime. But there is further frustration in this proud sports city; the Pirates, two-time World Series champions in the 1970s, have reached the playoffs just three times since slugger Barry Bonds fled to San Francisco in 1994, along with just four winning seasons. They sit in their usual below-.500 perch in the NL Central this season, with a 39-54 record after finishing in the division cellar last season with a 61-101 mark, and amazingly, the Bucs haven’t been above .500 since Opening Day of last season. But Pittsburghers are most vexed by their football team, which is the proud holder of an NFL-best six Super Bowl trophies, four of which came in the 1970s. Since their 1979 victory, the Steelers have been to the Big Game just three times, although they brought home the hardware in 2005 and 2008. But in this football-crazy city, the last 13 seasons have been tough, because the team missed the playoffs five times and were victims of first-round ousters four other times. Worse, most prognosticators have the Ben Roethlisberger-less Steelers no better than third and perhaps even last in the AFC North for this upcoming season.
8. Charlotte-Raleigh, NC (3) These two North Carolina cities are admittedly 168 miles apart, but together they are the homes of the three pro sports franchises in the Tar Heel State. The NHL Hurricanes were originally the Hartford Whalers, but relocated south in time for the 1997 season to begin. Since then, the Canes do have a Stanley Cup title, in 2006, but otherwise have in their 24 seasons in Raleigh made the postseason just nine times. Carolina had the second-best record in the Eastern Conference during the regular season this year (and third-best mark in the NHL), but were surprisingly vanquished by the Rangers in the second round of the playoffs. Still, there is hope in this region, as the Hurricanes have been active in free agency and should be among the Cup favorites next spring. Meanwhile, the NBA franchise, the Hornets (which was called the Bobcats for 10 seasons) have no NBA titles in their 31 years of existence, and have only made the playoffs five times since 2002, suffering first-round exits each time. Finally, the NFL Panthers joined the league in 1995, and surprisingly reached the NFC title game in just their second season, where they lost to eventual Super Bowl champion Green Bay. But Carolina has reached the Big Game just twice, falling to the Patriots (2003) and the Broncos (2015). In all, the franchise has made the NFL postseason just eight times in its 27 seasons of existence, and seems destined for mediocrity again this season given that their QB options are either incumbent Sam Darnold or former Brown Baker Mayfield.
7. Seattle (3) This is the first appearance by the Emerald City on the “saddest” or “happiest” lists because until this season, Seattle had only had two sports franchises ever since the late great NBA SuperSonics departed for Oklahoma City in 2008. The city became eligible when it was granted an NHL expansion franchise, the Kraken, which began play this past season. Even with the enthusiastic response to the arrival of the team, which generated the NHL’s 14th-best attendance figure at 17,151 per game, the citizens of Seattle are a frustrated bunch. While not much was expected of the Kraken in year one, and they predictably finished last in the Pacific Division with a record of 27-49-6 (a whopping 16 points behind the seventh-place Ducks), it’s still mystifying that the city’s baseball team, the Mariners, haven’t even reached the playoffs since 2001, when they fell to the eventual World Series champions, the Yankees, despite Seattle collecting a MLB record-tying 116 victories that season and winning the AL West by a whopping 14 games. If I’m not mistaken, this 21-year drought is still currently the longest postseason streak in all of North American sports. There may be hope on the horizon, though, as the current Mariners have won 14 straight and are in second place behind the Astros in the AL West after finishing 90-72 last season. Meanwhile, the NFL Seahawks seemed to be a dynasty-in-the-making when they routed the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013, but a year later they were the victims of Tom Brady and Malcolm Butler & Co. in the final minutes of that year’s Super Bowl, and they haven’t been back since. Oh, they’ve reached the postseason in five of the past seven seasons, but have never gotten past the second round, and now the Hawks are in rebuild mode after trading franchise QB Russell Wilson to the Broncos while having little in the way of a replacement to take over. This team is likely to be down and out for the foreseeable future.
6. Miami (4) Thank goodness this title-starved city has the Heat, who have three NBA titles since 2005, along with an appearance in the NBA Finals in the bubble in 2020 and a berth in the conference finals this season, where they fell to the Celtics. Meanwhile, the Dolphins can revel in their NFL glory years, but pretty much everyone who is under the age of 55 in the Sunshine State cannot remember the last Dolphins Super Bowl championship, because you’d have to go back to 1973 to track down the last time Don Shula & Co. held aloft the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Since 2001, the Fins have made the playoffs twice. You heard that right: twice, and they have gone through 11 head coaches during that time, which is amazing, given that Shula oversaw the team for 26 seasons. The Marlins, despite their buy-it-now World Series titles in 1997 and 2003, are in their customary spot near the cellar of the NL East, which is a disappointment considering the team actually made the postseason just two years ago in the pandemic-shortened season under NL Manager of the Year Don Mattingly. Before that, though, other than those two aforementioned Fall Classic appearances, Miami had not made the playoffs since 1993, and last season was 67-95. And the NHL Panthers? Well, they actually had a tremendous season in 2021-’22, going 58-18-6, which was good for hockey’s best record, and won their division, but they were embarrassed in the second round of the postseason by in-state rival Tampa Bay, who on its way to a third straight Stanley Cup Final dispatched the Panthers in four quick games. Otherwise, in 27 seasons, Florida’s NHL franchise has just seven postseason appearances, five of which were first-round exits, and one Cup Final appearance (a loss to the Avalanche in 1996).
Next week: The nation’s five saddest sports cities.