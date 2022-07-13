After the first two games of this past weekend’s four-game series between the Yankees and Red Sox at Fenway Park, it sure didn’t look good for the local nine. After losing 6-5 on Thursday and betting belted in ugly fashion, 12-5 on Friday, the specter of another Boston Massacre 1978 (and 2006) redux seemed likely for the sliding Sox against baseball’s best team.
And then, just when it seemed all hope was lost, Boston rallied for a 6-5 extra-inning win on Saturday night and rebounded from a four-run deficit on Sunday night to earn an 11-6 win.
This may be a bit of a stretch, but the improbable comeback had shades of the ALCS in 2004 a little, didn’t it? As I’m sure locals remember, Boston miraculously bounced back from a 3-0 series deficit to ultimately emerge victorious in historic fashion in that ALCS, and that I got me to thinking.
How on earth did the Pinstripers choke away that series? After all, not only was New York 101-60 in the regular season, owning the second-best record in the majors behind the Cardinals’ 105 wins, but it had run roughshod in the ALDS with three straight wins over the Twins, then took another three in a row to build that 3-0 cushion against Boston — culminated by the Saturday-night massacre in which the Yankees had crushed the Red Sox, 19-8, at Fenway, no less.
And things didn’t look promising for a Boston comeback Sunday in Game 4 either, as the Sox were down, 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth, with their 7-8-9 hitters facing the game’s premier (and future Hall-of-Fame) closer, Mariano Rivera.
Lordy, this game (and series) should have been in the bag for the Yanks, and would have marked their seventh AL pennant in nine seasons.
And this Yankees team was indeed loaded, with numerous Hall of Fame-caliber players in their primes on a team that had won World Series titles in 1996, ’98, ’99, and 2000. Think about it: Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Gary Sheffield, Hideki Matsui, Bernie Williams, Jorge Posada, and to a lesser extent, Ruben Sierra, Tony Clark, and Miguel Cairo; then you had pitchers Mike Mussina, Orlando “El Duque” Hernandez, Kevin Brown, and in the bullpen, Tom Gordon, Paul Quantrill, and Rivera.
In fact, New York had six of the majors’ highest-paid players, while Boston only had two on its roster in Pedro and Manny.
So let’s take a trip back to the seventh inning of Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS, with the Yankees having just taken a 4-3 lead — because at this point in the series, everything began to shift for the Pinstripers, and their previously vaunted offense began to take a plunge.
A team that had scored 19 runs just the night before would score just nine over the next 38 innings.
Let’s break down the Yankees’ lineup individually to see who could be blamed for this team’s epic collapse — to date, the only time an MLB playoff team blew a 3-0 lead in the history of the game.
Derek Jeter
The captain had hit .262 during the regular season, and was just 3-for-15 (.200) with five runs scored to this point in Game 4, and really didn’t pick things up the rest of the way, duplicating his 3-for-15 output, with only a base-clearing double in Game 5 of any real note. So Jeter was at least consistent, but in four prior World Series, he had hit .353, .353, .409, and .346, so he was accustomed to the pressure of performing on baseball’s biggest stage, but he was fairly irrelevant for New York in this series.
A-Rod
Baseball’s highest-paid player was a beast in the first half of the series, going 7-for-17 (.411), with eight runs and five RBI; he went just 1-for-15 (.066) the rest of the way, with exactly zero runs scored or driven in. He also humiliated himself by whacking the ball out of Boston pitcher Bronson Arroyo’s glove while running to first on a groundout in Game 6, then pretended to be puzzled by the umpire’s “out” call for interference.
Gary Sheffield
Like A-Rod ahead of him in the lineup, Sheffield had killed Boston early on, going 9-for-16 (.562) with seven runs and four RBI. Like many of his teammates, a switch got flipped midway through Game 4, and the rest of the way, Sheffield hit just .077 (1-for-13), without driving in or scoring a run, either.
Hideki Matsui
The 30-year-old Japanese native was in his second season for the Yankees in 2004, and in the early part of the ALCS he was a sensation, going 11-for-19 with eight runs scored and a whopping 10 RBI, and in Game 3 he had gone 5-for-6 with two home runs and five runs scored and driven in. The rest of the way? Matsui posted Jeter-esque numbers, going 3-for-15 (.200), with just one run scored, and 0 RBI — from the cleanup slot.
Bernie Williams
The smooth center fielder was 36 in the fall of 2004, but he was having a solid ALCS for New York, going 7-for-19 (.368) with seven RBI before he joined his teammates in their collective free-fall, going 4-for-17 (.235) the rest of the series.
Jorge Posada
The veteran catcher was his usual dependable self the first part of the series (4-for-12, three runs scored), but he was virtually invisible the rest of the way, going 2-for-15 with just a single run scored in the last three-and-a-half games.
Tony Clark
Ouch. The 6-foot-8 first baseman played sparingly at the beginning of the series, but got his first chance to play in Game 4, and went 2-for-3 in the early going with an RBI. But things went drastically downhill from there. Clark proceeded to go just 1-for-17 the balance of the series, and even worse, the one hit he did have was a scorched double to the right-field corner that, had it stayed in play, undoubtedly would have scored Sierra with the go-ahead run in the ninth inning of Game 5. Instead, it mystifyingly took a weird bounce into the right-field grandstand, and Sierra was forced to stop at third base — where he remained when Cairo fouled out for the third out of the inning. Instead of taking the lead, the game would go on another five innings until David Ortiz won the game with a bloop single in the 14th. You probably know the rest of the story.
Ruben Sierra and Miguel Cairo
These two guys, down near the bottom of the order, were two Yankees starters whose numbers didn’t nosedive the second half of the series. Sierra was 3-for-9 (.333) with a pair of RBI to start off, and stayed reasonably hot the rest of the way, going 4-for-12 for the balance of the series. As for Cairo, the Yankees’ second baseman, he was just 2-for-11 (.189) to start the ALCS, but finished with a flourish, going 5-for-14 (.357).
Also worth noting in the Yankees’ historic collapse in terms of pitching: Kevin Brown (3.1 IP, 8 ER, 21.60 ERA), Tom Gordon (6.2 IP, 6 ER, 8.10 ERA), El Duque (5.40 ERA), Paul Quantrill (5.40 ERA), Javier Vazquez (6.1 IP, 7 ER, 9.95 ERA).
Through the first three-and-a-half games, New York outscored Boston 36-19; the rest of the way saw Boston outscore the Pinstripers by a 21-9 tally.
All these years later, it’s still unbelievable to think that such a powerful Yankee lineup would suddenly go silent, but it did, and though the Red Sox’ arms and bats had something to do with the overall turnaround in the 2004 ALCS, the main culprit in the Yankees’ demise was the players’ collective inability to rise to the occasion, and just finish the job.