Some of Foxboro's youngest football players are looking for help in upgrading to safer helmets
Foxboro Youth Football and Cheerleading (FYFC), a member of the Eastern Mass American Youth Football league, is seeking to raise funds for new gear, including game shirts, cheerleading outfits and, most importantly, helmets.
The expense is significant -- $40,000.
The new helmets replace older models that can no longer be used for safety reasons. Helmets have a 10-year lifespan and need to be reconditioned and recertified every two years. In 2010 the group raised $30,000 to replace helmets. With a heightened concern about concussions, FYFC has chosen one of the best helmets available, the Riddell Speed Flex, according to Doug Suess, president of the group.
Although no helmet will prevent concussions, protecting players with a safer, state of the art helmet reduces the risk, Suess says, adding that FYFC, like other youth programs in the area, also teaches safe and sound tackling skills without using the head, as well as reducing contact drills in practice.
FYFC has several fundraising activities underway. One of which is a GoFundMe page. Donations are being sought from current and former members of the program, in addition to local businesses and the community.
Anyone interested in helping this cause can visit this link https://bit.ly/3bLV8sC.
Payment will be due by March 15 and no donation is too small, Seuss says. Contributors whose employer has a matching gift program may consider using that as well to double your contribution. FYFC is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization so all donations are tax deductible. Questions or tax ID requests can be directed to Doug Suess at dougsuess33@yahoo.com.