Editor’s note: These short biographies of the town’s Spanish-American war veterans was prepared by Town Historian Jack Authelet.
Charles Everdean
Anxious to join the Navy, Everdean heard they were accepting recruits on the USS Wabash in Boston Harbor and he enlisted. Everdean was only 16, but showed exceptional promise and was accepted Sept. 21, 1898 as an apprentice. Soon, he was transferred to the USS Constellation, the last sail-only warship designed and built by the U. S. Navy in 1854, which was also welcoming recruits in Baltimore, Maryland for the Spanish American War.
But the enlistment of Everdean was conditional. Born in Foxboro on Nov. 18, 1881, he was a minor until Nov. 17, 1902. His discharge was ordered March 6, 1899 by the Bureau of Navigation.
Fred W. Fletcher
A Foxboro native, Fred had been at sea with the Navy for five years as tension grew in the shipping lanes. A major assignment was aboard the USS Wabash, the highest rated style of wooden Naval vessels which later provided armor and propulsion and played a major role in Naval assignments. When the Spanish American War broke out, Fletcher was assigned to the Southerly and was soon patrolling the Atlantic coast from Boston to Jamaica to keep enemy ships out of coastal waters and protect the Naval mission. As the war ended, he reenlisted and retired in 1917.
George Hearn
His home remained in Foxboro as Hearn enlisted in the Navy as an electrician, drawn to distant places around the globe where an American presence was helpful aboard the warship Gibralter. When the Cuban crisis and Philippine insurrection erupted, the Navy reassigned his unit to the Spanish American War. He was later transferred to the cruiser Buffalo, built in Newport and acquired by the Brazilian Government. At the outbreak of the conflict, it was purchased by the U. S. Navy as part of the North Atlantic Squadron protecting the coast. Hearn then boarded a series of other craft, performing maintenance at sea. His final transfer was to Charleston Navy Yard. Final discharge papers brought him home to stay.
Thomas J. Kelly
Thomas was serving on the Dispatch boat Calumet, built in Buffalo, N.Y. to serve the Coast Guard. As conditions grew tense, the ship was reassigned to the Spanish American War. Kelly was involved in ship-to-ship contact or ship-to-shore dispatches of information, sharing data, and helping fleet commanders maintain a state of readiness. Bringing medical personnel to the scene or emergency supplies were also key functions which remained critical throughout the war.
Joseph Kirby
Heading to Boston with hopes of going to sea, Kirby enlisted in the Coast Guard on the deck of the cutter Dallas, a Welcome ship in 1898. He was transferred to the Gersham, a revenue cutter built in Cleveland, Ohio, to patrol Lake Michigan and adjacent waters. At the outbreak of the Spanish American war, it was moved to Boston to perform patrol duty on North Atlantic coastal waters to protect allied shipping from German U-boats trying to disrupt the American military. He then returned to the Dallas where his service ended.
Charles A. Krebs
The First Mass Light Infantry drew Krebs into the Spanish American War, and he enlisted at Fort Warren, activated for the Spanish American War to protect the Naval mission in the harbor and on adjacent land. He relived the pride of that service and honored those who made the Supreme Sacrifice each year as he marched in the Foxboro Memorial Day Parade.
Fred Meekins
A proud resident of Foxboro the details of Fred’s service are still being gathered. Service became generational in their family and his son Richard reached the rank of Major in World War II.
Dr. Frank G. Lillyman
Holding the title of Inspector of Meats and Provisions here in his home town, Lillyman made a long-term commitment to serve in 1896. But the government needed him when the Spanish American War broke out. He volunteered, served overseas to keep the food chain healthy, and planned the grandest homecoming for his family never seen before or since.
Roy T. Wells
A Foxboro student attending college in Boston, when news of the war broke out. Wells and several students went over to Fort Warren to volunteer. Co. D, First Regt. Mass. Volunteers welcomed them for a two-year commitment. Fort Warren had been reopened during the Spanish American conflict, protecting Naval forces afloat and ashore as they laid mines in the harbor to deter enemy encroachment They served with pride.