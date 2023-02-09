PROVIDENCE — Bryce Hopkins, the sophomore transfer forward for the No. 20 ranked Providence College men’s basketball team was named to the Naismith Player of the Year Mid-Season Team, one of only 30 players to be reccognized nationally.
In addition, Hopkins was nominated for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award and for the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Year Award.
The Friars (18-6, 10-3 Big East Conference) have taken their cue from Hopkins, who leads PC in scoring (16.1, fifth best in the Big East) and rebounding (9.2, second best). Hopkins has also collected nine double-doubles on the season.
Hopkins’ 29-point, 23-rebound effort in a double overtime win over Marquette was the 34th 20-20 in Friar hoop history, the first in 12 seasons.
Hopkins, a transfer from the University of Kentucky, was nominated for the Naismith Award by the Big East coaches.
The Friars visit Madison Square Garden on Saturday for a noontime tapoff against St. John’s.
“I was proud of how we came out and how we finished, “ PC coach Ed Cooley said of a 12-point win over Georgetown on Wednesday. “Our players continue to get better and better.”
Hopkins was one of four Friars in double figures in the game, totaling 17 points, six rebounds and four assists.
PC has won 34 of its past 35 home games, standing at 13-0 at the Amica Pavilion this season, including a 6-0 Big East mark, including wins over nationally ranked Marquette and UConn.
Cooley has now directed the Friars to 10 Big East regular season wins or more in eight of his 12 seasons as head coach.
Against the Hoyas, PC held a 39-33 rebounding edge, limited Georgetown to 0-for-9 3-point shooting during the second half, while having 21 assists (seven by Devin Carter) on its 28 field goals, while committing just nine turnovers.
In addition, the Friars scored 38 points in the paint. “Dunks are energy-givers,” Cooley said. “They give energy to our players, coaching staff and bench.”