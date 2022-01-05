Good evening to my colleagues, and to viewers watching remotely. I and the others sworn in this evening are honored to be here with you tonight in this challenging time. I know that many of you want and deserve to have supporters in attendance here but due to COVID, we were forced to take extra precautions to further reduce the number of people in attendance to keep everyone as safe as possible. I know one elected official didn’t think we should hold this event, another person wanted to do a different format allowing more people to attend. I assure you that a lot of thought, discussion, and planning went into tonight’s event to keep everyone as safe as possible.
I would like to first start by thanking Kathy Ilkowitz and Alison Wood in my office for planning this evening, for being thoughtful about keeping people safe, working with the Health Department on Covid protocols, for contacting the Governor’s office, the Secretary of State’s office, and Commissioners to Qualify to make sure oaths were legally administered. I’d like to thank the members of the Youth Commission for participating in tonight’s ceremony. I’d like to thank all the workers making tonight’s events happen. This ceremony didn’t just happen on its own. Thank you.
This has been a challenging time and will continue to be a challenging time for several reasons. Covid is going to be with us for a long time to come. We all hate wearing masks, but we do so because we care about the health of others.
We have regular challenges balancing a budget with over twenty city departments and meeting the needs of various departments. Providing various services by the city to residents, fixing roads and sidewalks, providing more recreation activities, and keeping people safe are just some of the tasks that our city is faced with every day.
One of the biggest most challenging things we can do is to try to restore the faith many people have lost in government. But more about that later.
I have said many times that there is not a city department that is sufficiently funded, staffed, and equipped. This isn’t because of a lack of trying. It is because the needs of our community are greater than the resources are available. But we try. The elected officials here do what they think is in the best interest of the city.
In this next term, you can expect that we will see the new high school completed on time and on budget, that we will pave more roads and repair or build new sidewalks. You can expect that we will continue to see the city center develop at a pace not seen in decades, and that we will have a balanced budget. We will continue to do our best to meet the needs of the various city departments that provide services to our citizens. You can expect to see revenue generating solar car ports built above various city owned parking lots and charging stations for electric vehicles. You will see us start the process for a joint public safety complex, and a new Council on Aging building.
There is not a project here that is done alone.
I am hopeful that many will share optimism for more projects to come.
In city government, we often spend money on new copier machines for offices in city hall, or new trucks for DPW, new roofs at fire houses, or investigative equipment for the police department. A lot of what we spend money on isn’t fun stuff city residents can personally enjoy. That is why I am hoping that you will share my optimism that the city council will approve my request to fund the construction of a performing arts pavilion at Highland Park using surplus money. I am excited about this project. The city had a venue like this decades ago. This would be something that people now and for decades will be able to use and enjoy in the spring, summer, and fall. It is something that will attract visitors to the city. It can be a source of revenue when rented out to different groups seeking this venue. It is something that was designed by an Attleboro resident with substantial input from teachers in the Attleboro school department’s performing arts program as well as some local businesses who offer performing arts instruction.
I am hopeful that you will share my optimism that that the city council will approve a $3 million request from surplus money to repair roads and build new and repair old sidewalks throughout the city to make Attleboro a safer city for pedestrians and therefore healthier city. I am hopeful that you will share my optimism that we will be another community that sees its police officers wear body cameras and try a pilot a program with electric police cruisers. I am hopeful that you will share my optimism that we will be able to invest in the sleeping quarters at the fire house on Union St, that we will have a more vibrant city center, and that we are going to create an Environmental Master Plan for the city to act as a guide for how to be a cleaner greener city.
There is not a project here than can be done alone. And there are many projects not even mentioned. Everything must be done as a team. City employees and volunteers make this city buzz with activity, things the public often don’t even know they benefit from. Government employees often get a bad rap. I have worked in several levels of government, and I am proud of our city employees; they do good work every day. Every position is important. You might not know who they are or what they do, but if city employees didn’t do their job, you would notice.
Four years ago, I said that I want a diverse administration. We have made great strides.
We have shown leadership becoming a cleaner greener city.
Our city center is more vibrant than it has been in years.
We have hired more police officers and fire fighters.
DPW has a new fleet in its yard or trucks on the way.
The Council on Aging has more full-time employees.
The school superintendent and I have worked together to improve the school’s finances; the school department will hopefully be getting nearly $3 million over Net School Spending, it has a $1 million Special Education Stabilization Fund, and it has gotten millions more in capital improvements.
All of this was done as a team. Nothing was done alone. I am proud of these achievements, but we are not yet done.
About restoring people’s faith in government that I mentioned earlier. A lot of people don’t trust government. They assume the worst. Too many people are more critical of their government than they are about their assumptions about government. Partisan political agendas are as old as our Republic. That is normal. But usually there isn’t a nefarious conspiracy going on. Things are far simpler. Just ask the people you have elected.
I believe the most important elements to restoring many people’s faith in government are transparency, explaining why, listening, and being honest. To be part of this experiment in American democracy is to be part of history. It is incumbent on all of us to be transparent, explain ourselves, listen, and be honest. If the elected official is not honest, he or she is worthless. And if an elected official doesn’t listen, he or she is going to make significant mistakes.
No elected official is without critics. I am no exception. I cannot agree to do everything everyone wants or even thinks they deserve. I often see things a different way than others see things; others see things differently than me. I don’t tolerate what I view as someone’s non-sense; some people don’t tolerate what they think is my non-sense. This is all normal. It comes with the job.
Four years ago, I said that I would do this job knowing that one day, I will no longer do it anymore. That day is coming. This job has come with a lot of headaches - some were needless. It has required a lot of sacrifices - many were necessary. Being mayor wasn’t something I was fully interested in back in 2016 or the start of 2017. But I have done this job to the best of my ability, and I am glad I did as this has been the most rewarding job I’ve ever had. This office allows the occupant to make a difference in the lives of many people. No one agreed with everything I did, and that is normal. But I always tried to explain my thinking about what I did, and that is transparency.
In my remaining time, one request that I have for people who don’t like something they hear about me, ask me why I did what I did. There is a reason for everything, and I never make decisions alone.
This will be my third and final term as mayor. I am grateful. To the people who did not support me, I hope to do things before I leave that will be of benefit to you. And to the people who supported me, thank you for trusting me. Whether you voted for me or not, if it is important to you, it is important to me. I’ll do what I can, and if I can’t I’ll explain why. I think that is what the public expects from all of us.
I’m here for you if you need me. Now, back to work.
