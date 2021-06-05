Gabriella Bosh, 17, or “Gabby” as she’s known to her friends, is vice president of Attleboro High School’s Class of 2021.
She plans to study biomedical engineering at the University of Connecticut in the fall.
For her, it took a little time to get accustomed to the new way of learning.
“It was really difficult to adjust at first, she said.
But adjustments had to be made, and they were.
Being in school just 40 percent of the normal time and with only 50 percent of her classmates was hard.
“I really missed the student interaction because you’re totally cut off from your friends,” Bosh, a member of Cohort A, said.
Learning was harder as well.
“You had to figure out how to teach it to yourself because you had such limited time with (the teachers),” she said.
However, she noted “a lot of teachers stepped up a lot and helped us learn in the new environment.”
“They had our best interests at heart,” she said. “It was a difficult year for students as well as teachers.”
The last two weeks of her high school career were “awesome.”
Seeing friends who were in Cohort B was special.
“We were able to end high school like we started out,” she said.
Bosh said she learned to take advantage of everything when offered.
“Don’t waste a single moment,” she said. “Say yes to things because you never know when life can get turned upside down.”
