Legal Sea Foods is getting into the pot business. The pot pun business, that is.
The Notester hears the chain’s new marketing campaign has a marijuana theme. The TV ads have slogans like “Welcome to Legal, where we’re packing bowls with clam chowder” and “You know who really likes to get baked at 4:20? Salmon.”
Don’t ask The Notester why …
Oh, and by the way, the rec marijuana store in Brookline, open for only five months, is now one of the busiest in the country.
The local scene
Mark your calendar: The 12th annual Taste of Tri-Town food tasting to help the food pantries in Foxboro, Mansfield and Norton will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1. This Tri-Town Chamber event that has raised some $58,000 so far will be held at Mansfield Crossing in Mansfield. More info to follow. Want to be a vendor? Contact them. www.tri-townchamber.org and 508.339.5655
Applebee’s in the area are offering a quesadilla burger for a limited time. It’s a hamburger with pepper jack cheese, mexi-ranch sauce, smoked bacon, pico de gallo and shredded lettuce, and served in a quesadilla. www.applesbees.com
Peanut butter oreo is the featured flavor at Bliss Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop on Park Street in Attleboro. www.blissdairy.com and 508.222.2884
Reminders
It’s dueling pianos with The Flying Ivories Saturday, Sept. 14, at Bella Sarno on Kelley Boulevard in North Attleboro. It starts at 6:30, tickets are 60 bucks and it includes dinner. www.bellasarno.com and 774.643.6435
Greater Boston
They have an aperitif happy hour Mondays through Saturdays starting at 4:30 at Pammy’s on MassAve in Cambridge. www.pammyscambridge.com
At Short & Main on Main Street in Gloucester you can get a whole fish and do all the boning and picking yourself. Great. www.shortandmain.com
Providence Proper
The Rhode Island Signature Chefs Auction, which includes food and wine, is Thursday, Sept. 19, at Skyline at Waterplace. This March of Dimes event starts at 6 and will run you 175 bucks. www.marchofdimes.org
Every Friday is Food Truck Friday 5 to 8:30 at Carousel Village at Roger Williams Park. Trinity Brewhouse supplies the suds.
They specialize in local seafood dishes at Dune Brothers on Dyer Street. www.dunebrothers.com and 401.480.1259
Around Rhody
There will be a dumpling-eating contest, cultural food, food trucks, entertainment, art and crafts and, of course, The Race at the 20th annual Rhode Island Chinese Dragon Boat Races and Taiwan Day Festival 9 to 4 Saturday, Sept. 7, at Festival Pier in Pawtucket. www.tourblackstone.com
The Rhode Island Calamari Festival is 11 to 5 Saturday, Sept. 7, at Veterans Park on Ocean Road in Narragansett. Tickets are 20 bucks, kids 12 and under free. www.ricalamarifest.com
The PawSox Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival is 6:30 to 10 Saturday, Sept. 14, at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket. Admission is 25 bucks. www.pawsox.com and 401.724.7300
The Church of the Annunciation will hold its 34th annual Greek festival the weekend of Sept. 6-8 at the church grounds on Oaklwan Avenue in Cranston. There will be Greek food, dancing, music and children’s activities. www.annunication.org and 401.942.4188
Tap and bottle
Wachusetts Brewing Co. is opening its third location this fall, at the former John Harvard’s Brewery & Ale House on Dunster Street in Cambridge.
Distillers, brewers and wine and cider makers will be promoting their stuff at the 4th annual Local Craft Spirits Festival 4 to 7 Saturday, Oct. 12, at Landsdowne Quad at University Park at MIT in Cambridge. Tickets are 50 bucks. www.sbnmass.org
Sun BrewFest is back in the Earth Ballroom at Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville 4 to 7 Saturday, Oct. 5. Expect more than 150 beers and ciders for the tasting. Tickets are 30 bucks. www.sunbewfest.com
Big days and nights
Saturday, Sept. 7: Al fresco long-table farm dinner, Winnapaug Farm Preserve, Westerly, at 3:30, $200. Westerlylandtrust.org
Sunday, Sept. 22: Disaster Relief Fundraiser Dinner for Mozamnbique, Cranston Portuguese Club, Second Avenue, Cranston, at 1, 35 bucks, 10 for kids 12 and under. 401.400.2813
Sunday, Sept. 29: Burger Bash, Linden Place Mansion, Hope Street, Bristol, 1to 4, 50 bucks. www.lindenplace.org
Friday, Oct. 25: Five-course French dinner with Krug Champagne, Harbor View Hotel, Edgartown, {time, price}
Sad notes
Maria’s Pastry Shop, a staple in Boston’s North End since the 1970s, will close at the end of September.
Tom’s BaoBao in downtown Providence has closed.
Changing tables
Brian Paszko has been promoted from executive chef to chef de cuisine at Alcove on Lovejoy Wharf in Boston.
Menu mysteries
What do they call carob, a seed pod used in powdered form as a chocolate substitute, and also called locust bean? St. John’s Bread, because of the saint’s famous diet of honey and locusts.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Psst, let’s make a deal
Apps and grilled pizza are half-priced 4 to 6 daily at Pizzico Oyster Bar on Hope Street in Providence. 401.421.4114
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
SEZ ME
Here are some of The Notester’s favorite things around and about:
Foxboro: The Touchdown Burger (16 bucks) with pickled jalapenos, bacon, bourbon grilled onions, tomato jam and cheese at CBS Sporting Club at Patriot Place.
Providence: The house salad, shrimp risotto and cannoli special (17 bucks) and the roasted beet salad (10 bucks) at Massimo on Atwells Avenue. www.massimori.com
Plainville: The bucket of steamers (35 bucks) and clam chowder (4 bucks) at The Chieftain Pub on Route 1. www.chieftainpub.com
SOMETHING NEW
Kingston Cuts
This burger-and-frites place is new on Kingston Street in downtown Boston.
Handheld Food Revolution
This restaurant is new on Main Street in Downtown Pawtucket.
Oyster Club
New at Park Plaza, where Vias Matta and Doretta Tavern used to be, is this new seafood restaurant.
