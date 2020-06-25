Former Bishop Feehan High Shamrock Emily Miccile of Wrentham, the junior forward for coach Missy Traversi’s Adelphi University women’s basketball team is a Panther captain-elect for next season. In addition, former AHS Bombardier Julia Strachan will serve as the team representative on the Adelphi Leadership Council.
In six seasons of coaching at Adelphi and at Wheelock College, Traversi has won 111 games, averaging over 18 per season, with her 100th win coming this past season.
Traversi, meanwhile, was lamenting the hardships for collegiate coaches in the recruiting process for the 2021-22 season, being unable to identify potential players in person at tournaments and camps.. “We’re going to be way behind like everybody else. This (pandemic) has taken a toll, I miss people. I miss the routine and life, it’s not normal.”
Traversi announced the addition of NJCAA Division III National Player of the Year, guard Ty Hawkins, who played at Massasoit CC …
Former Mansfield High girls’ lacrosse star Lauren Whitman, similarly, made an immediate impact as a freshman for the Simmons College team (4-1), having 17 goals, goals in every match, including seven against Clark. Whitman also had four goals against UMass-Dartmouth and three against Wentworth …
Remember in your prayers, if you will, proud Red Rocketeer parent Leo Raneri of North Attleboro, the dad of former North Attleboro High football and baseball standouts Anthony and Nick Raneri …
New Attleboro High hockey coach Greg Chamberlain already has a PPD on the schedule before the Bombardiers even take to the ice — his wedding this weekend to fiancé Michelle. “With all of the families and friends, we had to push it back to New Year’s Eve and because it’s in the middle of the season, we’ll take a honeymoon some other time. Chamberlain serves as the director of operations at the Canton Ice House and has set up a prep league for 125 players and has a high school league with 10 teams while any number of college and area NHL players are now using the facility that opened on June 8 …
Former Bishop Feehan lacrosse standout Nicole Smith, a sophomore attacker with the Salve Regina women’s team (2-1), was off to a strong start with seven points, including a four-goal game against Eastern Connecticut. Smith had 40 points (29 goals, 11 assists) in 17 career matches for the Seahawks, along with 104 draw controls …
It was a laborious season for Seekonk’s Nick DiMuccio, via Providence’s LaSalle Academy, in goal for the Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse team (0-6), the Bobcats scoring less than 10 goals in five of those matches. DiMuccio faced 290 shots over 356 minutes of work. His 21 saves in a match at Brown was the third most in a single match this season by any NCAA Division I goalkeeper this season …
Former Foxboro High three-sport star Lexi Nelson had an abbreviated rugby season at Brown University, though the Bears (6-4) reached the NIRA Tier II championship match, losing 15-14 to West Chester in Cambridge …
Attleboro High product Dan Perry, a sophomore defender for the Norwich University men’s lacrosse team (3-2), appeared in four matches. Perry got into a half-dozen matches for the Cadets as a freshman …
Former Dighton-Rehoboth High softball star Mia Iodice pitched in only one game for five innings against West Florida in the season opener for the University of New Haven softball team (3-3). Iodice was an All-Northeast 10 Conference Freshman Team selection last year, as well as an Academic Honor Roll pick. As a freshman Iodice sported a 12-8 record with a 2.58 ERA over 30 appearances, taking 89 strikeouts over 124 2/3 innings …
Former Mansfield High Hornet Sam Nugent, a freshman outfielder on the Brandeis University baseball team (6-4) had 12 hits in 10 games with six walks and five RBI. Nugent had a 5-for-5 day at the plate in just his second collegiate game against Bates, collecting hits in six games, generally playing in center and left field and batting in the leadoff spot for the Judges …
Up in New Hampshire at Rivier College, former King Philip High Warrior Pharoah Davis, a sophomore guard, started 22 games for the Raiders, averaging 12 points, four rebounds and 29 minutes. Davis also had 60 assists and 34 steals, scoring a season-high 27 against Norwich ...
Outgoing Mansfield High girls’ basketball coach Mike Redding had high praise for junior Ashley Santos, the Hornets’ No. 2 scorer and top rebounder. “She earned quality varsity minutes as a freshman and sophomore and became a leader for us,” Redding said. “She could score from anywhere on the floor and her versatility was very valuable.”
