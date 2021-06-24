The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High staff and athletic family is losing a valued member as Falcons football coach Dave Moura has accepted the position of Dean of Students at Uxbridge High.
After 18 years of serving with the D-R faculty and football staff, the past five as the Falcons’ head coach, Moura is moving on.
“It was a tough decision, it was not an easy decision, but also a great opportunity,” Moura said.
Moura guided the Falcons to the 2018 MIAA Division 3 Super Bowl and to the South Coast Conference “gap” season semifinal round of the playoffs.
“I’m not going to rule anything out,” Moura said of furthering his coaching career while at Uxbridge. In the meantime, the “help wanted” sign is out for D-R Athletic Director Doug Kelley in a search for a new football coach.
“I’ve been able to work in a great community at D-R, work with some great coaches,” said Moura said, who also cited his extended SCC athletic fraternity.
Now it’s on to supporting the Spartans of Uxbridge High, with a new building and a new campus …
Bishop Feehan High product Emily Miccile, a senior guard from Wrentham with the Adelphi University women’s basketball team, was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team. Miccile was one of five female student-athletes to be recognized with a 3.94 grade point average as a sociology major, twice having earned a 4.0 grade point average. Miccile averaged 10.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for former coach Missy Traversi, another ex-Shamrock and she ranked among the top five in the Northeast 10 Conference with 53 steals …
North Attleboro’s Emma Wymes, a junior attacker for the Moses Brown Academy (Providence) girls’ lacrosse team, guided the Quakers to their sixth straight R.I. Interscholastic League Division 1 title, a 17-7 win over Barrington. Wymes scored four goals and had three assists in the championship game after scoring six goals with two assists in a semifinal round win over LaSalle Academy. The Quakers (12-2) finished the season on a 10-match win streak. Wymes and the Quakers are heading to a national tournament in Connecticut in July match. Wymes is a product of the Gold Star club program under the tutelage of Bishop Feehan High coach Mike Vitelli …
Former Mansfield High softball standout Mady Bendanillo, a sophomore outfielder, had five hits in eight games, batting .313 rate for the Wheaton College softball team (4-8). Lyons' teammate and former Norton High softball standout Sofia Knopf pitched in five games in relief with an 0-1 record. Junior Lexi Lovell, the former D-R Falcon, played in seven games at catcher, having five assists and throwing out two would-be base stealers …
Foxboro’s Austin Ryan, a senior wide receiver for the Bentley University football team, was named a captain. During the 2017 and ’19 seasons, Ryan totaled 88 catches, 1,665 receiving yards, 19 touchdowns and an average of 19.6 yards per reception. As a freshman, he was on the receiving end of 16 TD catches, setting a Bentley single game record of 284 receiving yards against Assumption, being named Northeast 10 Conference Rookie of the Year. He sat out the entire 2018 season due to injuries.
“Austin has made great contributions to our program in his career,” said coach Bill Kavanaugh. “After battling injuries, he has shown the entire team about perseverance. Now fully healthy over the last 12 months Austin has been a true leader by example on the practice field. His energy and tireless approach have been an example over the last year.” …
There will be at least one more match for coach Pat Coleman and his once-beaten MIAA Division 3 South Sectiional champion Norton High wrestling team come Monday in the MIAA Division 3 state semifinal round against the Division 3 Central titlist at home in the Larocque Gymnasium at 4:30. "Either way, it's going to be a tough match," Coleman said. The Lancers will face Ashland, who they beat 40-33 earlier in the TVL season. Ashland beat No. 1 seed Tri-County in the Central final. "Steve (LaPlante, the Cougar coach) has done a great job with that program," Coleman said ...
At RI College former Norton High Lancer Mike Belcher, a freshman pitcher, worked in two games and five innings, not allowing a hit to any of the 15 batters he faced and just one walk, while striking out seven. The right-hander is on the roster of the Brockton Rox for the summer season. Also on that RIC Anchormen team (23-11) was former King Philip Warrior Terry Murray, who sported a 3-1 pitching record in 11 appearances, six of them starts with two complete games. The sophomore righthander took 22 strikeouts over 42 2/3 innings. He had wins over UMass-Dartmouth, UMass-Boston and Plymouth State. Murray is slated to be pitching for the Mohawk Valley DiamondDogs of the Perfect Game Collegiate League …
North Attleboro’s Madison Mayo, a product of the Tri-County High softball team, was named to the third Great Northeast Athletic Conference team. The Bulldog rookie had an impressive first season in the GNAC posting a .385 batting average to rank second on the team and 14th among all conference players. The right fielder led the Bulldogs with a .407 on-base percentage and swiped the second most stolen bases with three. Mayo recorded at least one hit in seven of her 10 appearances. Her best effort came on Aug. 10 against Albertus Magnus with a 3-for-3 showing at the plate …
Wheeler School (Providence) hoopsters Kate Keenan of Foxboro and Mia Mancini of Mansfield have been selected as two of the 14 girls from southern New England to participate in the "Shot for Life" competition Aug. 14 at St. George's School in Portsmouth, R.I. to benefit brain cancer research.
