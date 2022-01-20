There have been a lot of pins, major decisions, technical falls, bus rides, quadrangular meets and matches decided with less than a minute left in the third period for North Attleboro’s Bob Gay.
The Bristol-Plymouth Regional High wrestling coach recently notched the 400th victory of his three-decade-plus career.
The Craftsmen (14-2) beat Nauset Regional and Canton during a triangular meet last weekend to present Gay with the milestone win.
Gay, a former administrator at North Attleboro High, Whitman-Hanson Regional High and Coyle-Cassidy High is also co-president of the Attleboro Area Golf Association. Gay gained Mass. Wrestling Hall of Fame acclaim during a stellar 16-year head coaching career at Whitman-Hanson, where he totaled 271 victories. Gay has collected 129 wins with the Craftsmen over the past eight years ...
Former Mansfield High sharpshooter John McCoy, a 6-foot-5 junior guard with the University of Delaware men’s basketball team (11-5) is going to miss this entire season, having suffered a torn ACL during pre-season practice, undergoing surgery in November. Over his first two seasons with the Hens, McCoy played in 47 games, starting 11 last season, averaging 29 minutes, five points and 3.5 rebounds per game ...
Former Norton High hockey coach Eric Grasso, who played inlegendary Mt. St. Charles Academy coach Bill Belisle’s program, mentioned in Belisle’s passing of life lessons beyond the rink, “You need integrity,” Grasso said. “It prevents you from doing things that you would otherwise regret. At its core, integrity proves that lessons worth learning take time. It was during games and in practice where we learned ice hockey skills from Bill Belisle, but it was off the ice where we developed integrity and pride in accomplishing meaningful life goals.” …
Former Bishop Feehan High Shamrock Katie Nelson, a fifth-year senior with the Wisconsin women’s hoop team (4-12), helped the Badgers win their first Big Ten game of the season, ending a five-game losing skid with a 49-45 win at Rutgers. Nelson jump-started the Badgers by scoring five of the Badgers’ s first seven points in the fourth quarter, finishing with nine points (two 3-pointers) and three rebounds in 39 minutes of duty …
Former King Philip High Warrior Bruce Saintilus, a sophomore guard for Clark University, continues to light it up for the men’s basketball team (13-1), averaging 16.8 points, seven rebounds and 31 minutes of playing time thus far. By way of Bridgton Academy, Saintilus has hit double digits in scoring in 12 games with five 20-point plus outings, shooting 45 percent from the floor with 21 3-pointers. Against Coast Guard Academy, Saintilus had 26 points on 8-for-15 shooting with eight rebounds …
Rehoboth’s Jason Medeiros, by way of the gridirons of Bishop Feehan High, the Noble and Greenough School and Brown University, was named to the Steele All-Ivy League football fourth defensive team. The Bears’ junior linebacker was in on 40 tackles this season with a team-leading four sacks
Foxboro High junior kicker Sam Carpenter will be a junior prospect at the Boston College Football Camp. “He has an uncanny work ethic to play his trade,” Foxboro coach Jack Martinelli said. Of Carpenter’s 65 kickoffs, 41 reached the end zone while he converted 54 of 57 PATs and hit on six of eight field goals for the MIAA Division 4 semifinalists …
Former Mansfield High Hornet Meghan Hill, a senior center-forward with the Stonehill College women’s hoop team (5-6), had a career-high five blocked shots in a game against Southern New Hampshire the other night …
In the illustrious history of the Big East Conference, only three men’s basketball players have been tabbed as the Rookie of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year — Georgetown’s Patrick Ewing and Allen Iverson along with St. John’s sophomore guard Posh Alexander …
Could Wareham High be leaving the South Coast Conference? Athletic Director Ed Rodrigues and members of the School Committee are pondering the thought in consideration of the school’s enrollment and a competitive disadvantage over the past decade in the SCC. For the fall 2021 season, boys and girls soccer along with football were allowed to adopt an “independent” schedule for a two-year period …
The Providence Bruins own the seventh-best record (16-9-3) in the AHL, having a plus-18 mark in the goals for-goals against ratio. Sam Asselin (four goals, four assists) and Jack Studnicka have five-game point streaks, Steven Fogarty has four two-point games over the past six outings and Zach Senyshyn has a four-game (three goals, three assists) point streak …
In the balloting for induction to the International Tennis Hall of Fame, none of the nominees — Carlos Moya, Flavia Pennetta, Lisa Raymond, Juan Carlos Ferrero nor Cara Black — received 75 percent or better to gain a ticket through the door.