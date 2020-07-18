I t’s been a while since the world’s best golfers have visited Norton — about 700 days, in fact.
But the PGA Tour does return to TPC Boston for the first time since September 2018 when The Northern Trust — a new sponsor for the event — will be held Aug. 20-23.
This will be the 17th tournament held of the tour-owned course off Route 140, the 13th as a FedEx Cup playoff event. But it’s been a while since New England golf fans have had the PGA Tour’s best players in their part of the country. And, thanks to the coronvavirus pandemic, they’ll only be watching on TV, not in person.
Here’s a little 18-question quiz that perhaps will refresh fans’ memories on what has transpired on Arnold Palmer Boulevard.
QUESTIONS
1. The Deutsche Bank Championship was first held in 2003. What tournament did it replace on the PGA Tour schedule?
2. Seth Waugh was the CEO of Deutsche Bank America and the leading force in bringing the tour to TPC Boston. What is his position now?
3. True or false: NBC has covered the event since its inception.
4. Who was the last winner in Norton?
5. Who is the defending champ of The Northern Trust?
6. How many major champions have also won at TPC Boston?
7. What is the tournament record for low score?
8. What is the tournament record for highest winning score?
9. What is the easiest hole for PGA Tour players at TPC Boston?
10. What is the most difficult hole?
11. What major champs have finished second in Norton?
12. How many foreign players have won the tournament?
13. What is the largest margin of victory at TPC Boston?
14. True or false: There has never been a playoff at TPC Boston.
15. Has anyone ever won the event twice?
16. Who designed TPC Boston?
17. What hole created a controversy among players when it was redesigned prior to the 2017 event?
18. What PGA Tour winner also played TPC Boston in high school?
Answers can be found on Page C5. We placed them upside down to make it more difficult to cheat.
