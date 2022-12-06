Bill Gouveia and I share a visceral gut love of citizenship, voting and full participation in the political process. (“Bigotry has no place in a column,” column, Dec. 5)
We also decry what all too many Americans label un-American: that is, citizens having immigrated to the U.S. speaking solely their native language — and often not of their own doing, correctly at that.
Bob Foley needs to be informed that many loyal American citizens feel more comfortable speaking their primary language, their common coin of the realm in American life, be they a Brazilian engineer or Hispanic janitor.
Most immigrants are also eager to learn English; cherish voting; citizenship and all its attendant rights. (“A touch of clarity,” by Bob Foley, column, Dec. 2:)
One need only to check the enrollees in English language classes at Attleboro’s Literacy Center or Catholic Social Services, many while holding down two — even three! — jobs.
My Portuguese-immigrant parents primarily learned English in the former Talbot Wool Mill in Norton, working and contributing to the war effort in the 1940s; settling, building a home, and raising a family in that ethnic rural town.
Indelibly, as I recall, in 1956 when Talbot shut and moved south, I, age 8, accompanied my dad to the state employment office in Attleboro to interpret for him in English — although, as I like to say, he was “fluent in broken English.” There, Dad met with a perhaps cynical, hard-bitten bureaucrat, who equated limited English with a limited work ethic.
So much for my first punch in the gut of anti-English language prejudice.
Nevermind that my father (and mother) was as hard a worker as in a Massachusetts mill town (for Dad, who doubled as the groundskeeper for the mill owner’s widow.)
Other memories. My father had immigrated in 1936 (still the Great Depression); was an inveterate newspaper reader; an FDR/Truman/JFK Democrat; a proud UMass/Amherst parent. Yes, this alumnus/son majored in government; persuaded his family to vote even in primaries, mind you; and became politically active (like o senhor Gouveia).
Never mind that Augusto and Georgina Azevedo lived under the boot of the Salazar regime, which lasted from 1929-1974.
In no small measure due to a dictator’s benign neglect of educating Madeira islanders no matter in “the King’s Portuguese.”
And what became of those native Madeirans, who vocally criticized that regime? Well, many were banished to the bowels of deepest Portuguese Africa forever.
One final thought. In his post-9/11 speech to the Congress, President George W. Bush calmed any calls of xenophobic revenge against our Islamic brothers and sisters, to wit, many in the Little Mideast of our Midwest.
Instead, he issued a clarion call to hyphenated-American speakers of Arabic and related languages to come forward and serve the nation in its darkest hour.
Let us all, Mr. Foley, resolve to use a little reason in the calling of a columnist.