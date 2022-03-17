Attleboro resident Kenneth Porter wrote about how I have not taken action on reducing the tax burden on senior citizens. (“Leaders pay lip service to struggling Attleboro seniors,” Voice of the Public, March 16).
It is a fair concern but not entirely accurate. Let me explain what the mayor can and cannot do, and what I have done about the issue.
First, the mayor does not set the tax rate or the tax split in the city. The tax rate is set by the board of assessors as a function of spending which is approved by the city council. The split is set by the city council, which is the tax rate that a homeowner and business pay, respectively. The split is what the residents and businesses feel.
Second, Massachusetts state law does not allow for the city to set a different tax rate for senior citizens than for non-senior citizens.
Rhode Island and Connecticut can do it, but we cannot. All residents should check in with the assessor’s office to find out what abatement programs they may qualify for.
Third, the city council has been looking into ways to reduce the tax burden by offering some sort of tax amnesty to seniors who own property but that would likely come with the burden of putting a lien on the estate for two main reasons. This is a complicated issue because of Proposition 2 1/2 limitations, but something may be possible. The city council is currently looking at reducing expenses for seniors through deferrals with water and wastewater fees.
Fourth, some of the things that I have done as mayor was appoint a new board of assessors, who oversee and hire the city assessor.
I stretched out the debt schedule from 20 years to 30 years on the payback for the new high school.
It’s true that we pay more int interest over the course of time, but the annual tax payment we pay is more manageable; it is like going from a 20-year mortgage to a 30-year.
I also planned on selling off several parcels of city land to reduce the amount of money we bond for and therefore citizens have to pay back in their annual tax bill.
Lastly, I planned on using existing revenues to offset the expenses of the new high school so that expenses were not all paid for with a tax hike.
Fifth, everything the previous council on aging director and this current director have asked for, the city council and I have provided.
There is a senior tax abatement program. The city council (not the mayor) has the authority to increase the amount of the tax abatement, and increase the number of participants.
So, there are things that the mayor can do, and there are things that are not under the authority of the mayor but are with the city council and then there are things that state law doesn’t allow us to do.
I’m open to new ideas. If there is something I can do, I will do it. If I can’t do it, I’ll explain why.