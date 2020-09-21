I recall, many decades ago — eighth grade? seventh grade maybe? — part of our curriculum in my Worcester public school was civics class. I do remember we held classroom elections to illustrate how the voting process works. Our teacher discussed how our legislative process works, the branches of government, and lots of topics regarding our American system ranging from local to federal government. I remember discussions regarding the United Nations.
In particular, I have memories regarding gerrymandering. Maybe those thoughts registered to an immature adolescent because the word was a giggler.
The teacher explained the origins of the term. The who, why, when, where for the notion that citizens would actually corrupt the voting system for the benefit of one political party. My cloudy recollection is our teacher presented the lesson as a thing of the past and some sort of fanciful escapade that really did not happen in our ‘modern times.’ Perhaps she justified her proposition with other comments on checks and balances. Maybe she was simply naive.
Then a mid-August weekend Sun Chronicle presented columnist Mike Kirby’s observations on the Commonwealth’s 4th Congressional District election challengers. Kirby did not use the word but if his description of the geographic and societal set up of this district is not a perfect exemplar of gerrymandering, I am not sure what is.
Kirby detailed the Boston suburbs’ income situation reflected in home values and so forth. Comparing the societal whims and concerns from the ‘top’ of the 4th to the southern reaches on the south coast in towns like Fall River (or some of its precincts), no rational person could ever offer a valid explanation why a district was created as such.
For as long as I have been a resident of the southeast region of our fair Commonwealth I do not remember any representative other than some died-in-the wool Democratic, progressive thinker: Barnie Frank, followed by the newly senate-seeking-but-rejected Joseph Kennedy kid, and now, some unknown liberal thinker from the Boston suburbs. These folks represent(ed) the very diverse citizenry (both legal and others) who populate this very divergent congressional district.
I do not mean the progressive type of heralded diversity in ethnicity, gender, or lifestyle preference, but rather economic/social status diversity.
Rich Boston suburbanites who apparently like to pay lots of taxes and every other economic niche all the way to poverty-level residents in the South Coast city of Fall River.
A reasonable person would think that government representation ought to be apportioned with respect to common interests and needs. How the existing approach can be rationalized for the 4th District in this state is befuddling.
With the primary season over, we move into the general election scenario where we find two candidates — Julie Hall, the hopeful Attleboro Republican candidate who is as unrecognizable in most parts of the district as her opponent, Jake Auchincloss, the Democrat who was narrowly selected from a herd of hopefuls — facing off to become the next U.S. rep to Congress for the 4th District.
Unless history is turned topsy-turvy, the Democrat will fill Kennedy’s vacancy in this gerrymandered district. Won’t be much of a contest. All the ballot listing needs is a ‘D’ next to their name.
I hope today’s civics teachers, if such classes still exist, use the 4th District as a classic example of very odd districting practices.
I am not familiar with other states’ redistricting practices, but ours has to be the winner of classic gerrymandering.
Sadly, in all likelihood, I would suspect the topic will be avoided or presented in some fashion that condones the behavior.
