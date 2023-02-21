Monday marked 20 years since the horrific Station Nightclub fire in West Warwick, R.I., which left 100 people dead and 230 injured.
This appalling catastrophe also caused thousands more to experience the crush of debilitating, psychological and emotional despair.
This week, many will gather at the Station Memorial Park in West Warwick to remembers those who died.
But, this is not just about the 100 lives taken or the 230, some of whom horrifically, injured or even the thousands of family members, friends and co-workers who have been devastated by the fourth largest nightclub fire in American history.
You see, the families of the deceased Station Fire victims don’t need this memorial to remember their loved ones. They have the warm glowing places of remembrance in their hearts and minds. They have headstones and cemetery plots. The 200 most injured and scarred survivors of the Station Fire don’t need this park to remind them of what they have been through, they have mirrors for that. No, the people who most need this park are our children and the generations to follow. The Station Memorial Park is a living monument to the life lesson, that if elected officials and those charged with our safety don’t do their jobs, people die.
This monument serves as an ongoing admonition to young people who may aspire to public service that the decisions they make during their tenure, can save lives. A future fire marshall who visits this site or sees it online, will be forewarned about the power they will hold to make the choices that can avoid destruction and death.
When a teenager, who plans to study law, visits this site they will learn what happens when an unprincipled attorney general or a connected judge allows corruption and politics to deny justice to the people they swore to serve and protect.
Yes, this park is all of that and much more. It is also a salute and sincere thank you to the many first responders, fire, police, medical personnel, the councilors and clergy, who all came together on that horrible, cold winter night, to do their job by delivering comfort, compassion and support.
This memorial is vitally important not only to the families of the deceased, the survivors and the heroic first responders but to everyone, whose life has been scarred by what can only be described as a nightmare from which we cannot awake.