The Mansfield Finance Committee would like to respond to letters from Aldo Ferrario (“Mansfield’s taxes are proving too much for elderly,”) and Bob Foley (“Right observation on Mansfield taxes, but the wrong solution,” Letters to the editor, Jan. 3 and 6 respectively) regarding the completed DPW/Public Safety Complex.
While the committee supports general comments in both letters, several misconceptions require our response.
The authors suggest the complex reflects Mansfield’s out-of-control spending and is the driving factor in recent residential tax increases; the first comment is inaccurate and the second lacks context.
The 2012 Strategic Plan (Mullin Report) identified a Public Safety Complex as an infrastructure priority while a followup study of our DPW, fire and police buildings indicated significant investments were needed just to bring them up to current safety standards. These repairs — costing $10 to $20 million — would not have increased the size, productivity or usefulness of the buildings; they instead would be a 10 year “patch” before eventually requiring the buildings’ replacement.
Doing only necessary repairs would have been similar to the pothole effort noted by Mr. Foley; “toss[ing] a couple of shovelfuls of patch mix into water filled potholes then gently tap the oh-so-temporary fix that lasts until the next storm.”
By acting when we did, Mansfield took advantage of our strong bond ratings, a competitive construction market and our DPW’s ability to oversee and execute on parts of the project to lower the overall costs.
The size and scope of the project was reduced several times; combined with the town committees and personnel working together, the complex was completed on time and on budget, unlike what we’ve seen in neighboring towns and the MBTA construction at our train station. More importantly for residents, individual tax burdens are almost 32% lower than the finance committee projected at the 2014 town meeting.
While some still claim the new complex is an over-priced facility, those able to attend the openings know these are modern, economical and well-constructed facilities. They will help keep our town and those protecting us safer and more productive over the next 50 years while increasing equipment’s useful life; this is not a ‘Taj Mahal.” But why did our taxes go up more than usual this year?
In 2019 Mansfield tax bills were helped by debt payments for school-related improvements ending and a one-time $1 million payment from the state. As those items went away and the DPW/Public Safety Complex debt payments began, the 2020 tax bill looked out of proportion.
When deciding whether to support or oppose town projects, the finance committee carefully considers the long-term financial impact on residents versus the overall benefit to the town.
A factor in our original support was recognizing that the school debt would roll off before this new debt began. We are confident that Mansfield’s investment in the complex was prudent; your decision to support its development at town meeting and the polls will likely save significant tax dollars down the road while improving the day-to-day operations of all three departments.
Tax increases are a consequence of the naturally rising cost to fund a “level-services” budget, without revenues growing at the same pace.
The finance committee has recommended potential new revenue sources to avert a decrease in services or Proposition 2 ½ tax override. Most of these recommendations will look familiar from six consecutive years of finance committee town meeting presentations: promotion of new business growth, potential installation of a town billboard, sale of tax-lien properties and promotion of existing industrial park resources. Until revenue growth is realized, tax bills will remain higher, notwithstanding a reduction in town services.
The finance committee welcomes all residents and stakeholders to attend our open meetings and share their input and ideas as we work together.
