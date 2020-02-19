Sun Chronicle columnist Bill Gouveia is again pontificating on the topic of local government, and this week’s target is Mansfield. (“The system is the problem,” City & Town, Feb. 17)
He is horrified that the town requires a quorum of 200 voters to conduct a town meeting, yet he is oblivious to the fact that a typical session can often draw over 300 to discuss by-laws and pass the town budget.
Gouveia has once again shown that he does not understand why town government in Mansfield works so well despite being “burdened” by an open town meeting and this onerous quorum.
Yes, Mansfield has a town meeting that performs the needed legislative functions. And, there is a professional town manager who effectively directs the various town departments to deliver municipal services in an efficient manner.
There is an elected select board that also serves as water, sewer, and electric commissioners as well as appointing and overseeing many other committees, while giving guidance to the town manager. Somehow, this simplistic and ancient system effectively works to the satisfaction of the folks in town.
So, where is the problem? What could be improved with the formation of another charter commission to propose the change to a town council?
Look at history.
The current charter was adopted in 1973 and with a few minor revisions is a model of efficiency. Several years ago another elected charter commission tried to propose revisions that were overwhelmingly turned down by the voters.
Mansfield officials come to town meeting with well thought out issues and are prepared to answer questions.
Because of the large quorum needed they must make an extra effort to inform voters of the issues and of the importance of attending.
Gouveia is correct when he says today’s Mansfield voters are the best informed. When they attend town meeting they become legislators and are ready to ask the right questions about the budget or the bylaws to be voted on.
Does the 200-voter quorum show up on time — sometimes? But, it has been a very long time since a town meeting had to be postponed for lack of a quorum.
I would rather wait for 200 voters to show up to conduct a truly democratic meeting than allow a mere handful show up for a town meeting that had a zero quorum. Yes, efforts to improve attendance are welcome, but Gouveia’s suggestion of a change to a town council is a solution looking for a problem that does not exist.
Remember, “Town Meeting is the garden of government where the seeds of democracy are planted.”
As for Mansfield’s current government system — “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.”
As for Gouveia, now that he has retired from his town moderator position in Norton, he should have time to take a class in Town Government 101.
