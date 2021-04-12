I have spent most of my adult life both pursuing science and in patriotic service of my beloved country.
From my time as an Army ROTC Cadet in the 1960s to battalion aid stations in Vietnam, and finally to my retirement from the Navy in 1995, I learned from the land I served.
I am excited to see science-based approaches to conserving public lands and safeguarding our climate coming from the new Biden Administration. I’m proud to see government leaders like Congressman Jake Auchincloss making good on promises to ensure that our biospheres, critical to so many aspects of our daily lives, are top priorities for this session of Congress. I especially appreciate the congressman’s recent support for the Protecting America’s Wilderness and Public Lands Act, which safeguards millions of acres of public lands for future generations and serves as a great first step in seeing President Biden achieve his goal of conserving 30% of our nation’s lands and waterways by 2030.
Thankfully, among the chaos and political divisiveness of the past four years, Congress was able to come together for public lands and pass the Great American Outdoors Act, which not only addressed the overwhelming maintenance backlog of the National Parks System, but also finally fully and permanently funded the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), a champion of the outdoors for decades.
My first real exposure to America’s public lands came during my time in Alaska. Stationed there from 1973-1975, I never tired of the overwhelming awe of the place. Each weekend, my fellow soldiers and I would pack up our gear and head out to hike, camp, or just be in the national forests, state forests, and other wildlands in our backyard. While Alaska will always hold a special place in my heart — breathtakingly wild, sharply white, and seemingly untouched — the Army never keeps a soldier in one place for long. Over the next few decades, I would spend time in Alabama, North Carolina, Philippines, Puerto Rico, and Utah.
While much of my time was in classrooms and libraries — pouring over the latest research on tropical parasites or combat medicine — it was my experiences in nature’s classroom, where I learned more about myself and my fellow veterans than I ever could in any book. My travels with the Army never let me forget the unique beauty of our nation that comes from its diversity in nature. Whether I was on the sandscapes of Utah or on the riverbank trails of Alabama, many of these places had been supported and protected by the LWCF. The nation’s most successful conservation program, using royalties from oil and gas companies, the LWCF has been able to support public projects in every county in all 50 states.
From a biologist’s perspective, nature offers us something we cannot get anywhere else. Studies repeatedly show the mental and physical health benefits of time outdoors.
As our nation heals from a yearlong pandemic, these natural spaces are more important than ever. In a wonderful compensation, they also help bolster local economies, which are recovering from the destruction of COVID-19.
In Massachusetts alone, the Bureau of Economic Analysis has found that outdoor recreation generates $9.2 billion in value added to Massachusetts’ economy, 111,609 homegrown jobs, and accounts for 1.7% of the state’s economy. Further, the U.S. Census reports that each year 2.4 million people hunt, fish, or enjoy wildlife-watching in Massachusetts, contributing over $1.6 billion in wildlife recreation spending to the state economy.
There’s a lot to look forward to in 2021 — for me it’s getting back to Montana with my family and getting off the grid. On the top of the list is also watching Congressman Auchincloss and others work to bring our country back from the brink.
As this congress starts their important work, I’ll be sending my support for public lands down to D.C., south to Alabama, and even as far west as Alaska.
