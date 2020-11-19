We are now well over 200 days into “14 days to flatten the curve.” We should’ve known better. Give the ruling class an inch and they’ll always take a mile. Absolute power corrupts absolutely, after all. Any student of history knows that once the process of relinquishing rights begins there is no telling how far it will go.
One sure sign that it’s gone way too far is when government starts telling people how they are to spend their holidays.
Holiday gathering restrictions in multiple states include: A maximum of 10 people from no more than three households, no singing or raising voices, wear a mask when not eating or drinking, and maintain 6-foot social distance at all times. Add this to travel still being heavily restricted, many churches and schools still closed, more curfews (apparently the virus is more contagious after 9 p.m.), and small businesses still being destroyed, and ask yourself: What are we doing? Congressman and 2012 presidential candidate Ron Paul, has described it as “the greatest assault on our civil liberties in our lifetimes.”
(Last Thursday, Chicago’s mayor announced new lock-down orders for Thanksgiving, declaring “You must cancel the normal Thanksgiving plans.”)
What impact will this Pavlovian social experiment have on our kids? Many of the older ones have already seen their chances for scholarships or potential athletic careers destroyed, but what about the younger ones? What must this pressure-cooker of paranoia we’re living in be doing to them? Is the mental health of our future generations another as-yet unaccounted for casualty of the “War on COVID?” In my opinion, idiotic mask mandates must certainly be as distressing and every bit as ludicrous as the “hide under your desk” A-bomb school drills were during the 1950’s. Imagine what it must be like for a child to inhabit a world of faceless people.
Getting healthy people to believe they are saving lives by depriving themselves of oxygen is the dopiest hoax ever inflicted. Mandating masks months into a ‘pandemic’ is asinine, regardless of what our governor or some “experts” might say. These bumblers have changed their tune so much over the past nine months that I wonder: if they know so little about the efficacy of cloth and paper masks, should we really trust them when they say their vaccine will be 100% safe and effective?
Welcome friends, to the so-called “New Normal.” There’s absolutely nothing normal about it and please stop pretending there is. Permitting government to micromanage our lives is not only wildly un-American, it’s a disgrace to the memory of our forefathers who fought and died securing our freedom and liberty.
We know there’s a virus out there, but we shouldn’t let it be a reason to deep-six the Constitution and restructure society in a way that is sure to ruin more lives than the virus itself. It’s time we say “Enough”to these crushing restrictions. Business owners shouldn’t be forced to cave to the insane demands of rogue tyrants and watch everything they’ve worked so hard for be destroyed; people shouldn’t be told who they can and can’t gather with or be prohibited in any way from practicing their religion; and dissenting opinions shouldn’t be banned by the Big Tech and media giants. This is why we have a First Amendment. Let’s return things to normal ourselves without waiting for permission just to merely live life. Let “We have nothing to fear but fear itself” be our motto, and let’s reclaim our lives and sense of human dignity from the clenched talons of our worst oppressors.
In other words: Let’s start acting like Americans!
