When I was born in 1944, America was a strong and proud country, emerging victorious from the Second World War. I grew up feeling so proud and fortunate to be an American.
My father was well-respected by the townspeople because he had been a lieutenant in the Navy during the war. After the war, he owned a real estate office, and my mother was a teacher; they were living the “American Dream.” In school my brother and I memorized patriotic songs, like:
“America, America,
God shed his grace on thee,
And crown thy good with brotherhood,
From sea to shining sea.”
Sadly, the “UNITED States of America” no longer exists.
In recent years, we have been reduced to a bizarre assortment of alienated factions who happen to reside in the 3,000-mile-long “war zone” that stretches between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. “I am an evangelical Christian and I am going to persecute you because you are a Jew.” “I am a pro-lifer and you are an abortion rights activist who advocates murdering babies.” “I am a pacifist and you are a gun-slinger who thinks he has the right to murder innocent people at will.” “I hate you because your skin is a different color from mine.”
A society infested with hatred, rage, fear, persecution, dishonesty, mistrust, and violence is a toxic society indeed! It is no wonder that life expectancy in many Western European countries is as many as six years longer than that in the United States. (see the end of the column)
White supremacy is not a new disease in America. Though Thomas Jefferson is revered as a Founding Father and author of our Declaration of Independence, he was nonetheless a slave-owning racist who believed that “blacks are inferior to the whites in the endowments both of body and mind … This is a powerful obstacle to the emancipation of these people.” (quote from Thomas Jefferson, 1788.) Jefferson was also an unabashed sexist who believed that a woman’s role was “housekeeping and childbearing … No effort need to be made to educate them in any subjects which did not seem likely to be useful in their place as wives and mothers.” (quote from “Jefferson’s Views on Women” by Thomas O. Jewett.)
Jefferson’s own wife, Martha, died at the age of 33 from complications arising from the birth of her sixth child in 10 years of marriage.
Jefferson’s belief in “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness,” which he advocated in the “Declaration of Independence,” applied to white men only, not Blacks, or women, or Native Americans, or anyone else.
Though white supremacy is not new, it has found its voice in the persona of Donald Trump, its contemporary poster child, who has raised the disease to the status of a pandemic. Innocent Black men are profiled, targeted, and gunned down by police. Women are denied their reproductive rights. The average income of a CEO is 351 times that of the average employee. The privileged class receives substantial and unmerited tax breaks.
The U.S. boasts 55 million more civilian-owned guns than there are inhabitants of the country, and domestic terrorism has become at least a weekly occurrence.
Americans are ruled by the unabashed corruption of certain politicians, the unadulterated greed of many CEOs, and the almighty autocracies of the NRA and the AMA. Anyone who still believes that America is a democracy is only wishing for what might have been.
I am no longer proud to be an American.
I am ashamed of what our country has become, frightened by the violence and cruelty I have seen recently, and angry that our unique national experiment in democracy is failing.
We were once a nation of “Rags to Riches,” living proof of the “American Dream.”
Where is that “Dream” now? It has gradually withered, and shriveled into the American Nightmare.
*According to 2022 statistics, life expectancy in the United States is 78.79 years. According to 2022 statistics, life expectancy in Western Europe is as follows:
Austria: 81.01 years
Belgium: 81.70 years
Finland: 82.31 years
France: 83.00 years
Germany: 81.72 years
Italy: 83.86 years
Luxembourg: 82.62 years
Netherlands: 82.64 years
Norway: 82.79 years
Portugal: 82.47 years
Spain: 83.86 years
Sweden: 83.18 years
Switzerland: 84.11 years
United Kingdom: 81.65 years