We should follow Joe Kennedy’s lead and challenge his current seat for the 4th Massachusetts Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives.
Kennedy, who is expected to announce his run for U.S. Sen Ed Markey’s seat on Saturday, said:
“I hear the folks who say I should wait my turn, but with due respect — I’m not sure this is a moment for waiting. Our system has been letting down a lot of people for a long time, and we can’t fix it if we don’t challenge it. I’ve got some ideas on how to do that.”
Indeed. Kennedy is right. This is not a moment for waiting. Our system has been letting a lot of people down for a long time.
That is why Ayanna Pressley defeated long-time Massachusetts Congressman Michael Capuano and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeated Joseph Crowley in New York. And Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Markey, while Pressley adopted a safer political tack, being of the same Massachusetts delegation.
People are tired of the status-quo that has been “letting a lot of people down for a long time”, and blindly gushing over a Kennedy just because he’s a Kennedy is a symptom of that status-quo.
So are Kennedy’s fundraising efforts. He only swore off corporate PAC money because it is politically expedient, not because it is the right thing to do. He didn’t lead the charge against such money. In fact, corporate special interest money bought him his seat. His last name undoubtedly helped, as well. Now he’s traveling the country helping other Democrats bank on his last name, contributing to the the scourge of special interest money, thereby helping preserve the status-quo that has been failing the nation funded by special interests.
Unlike his predecessor, Kennedy did not hold an elected office prior to being elected. So he did not have the opportunity to learn the challenges that the cities and towns of his district faced to better serve them. One can’t come up with better ideas without that preparation.
Barney Frank, who previously held Kennedy’s seat, served the City of Boston as the then-mayor’s chief of staff, and he served in Massachusetts House of Representatives for years before earning his federal seat.
Ed Markey also served in the Army Reserves and the Massachusetts House before earning his federal seat. Kennedy made some calls to earn his.
The Boston Globe reported last month that two state senators and others are considering a run for Kennedy’s seat if he decides to run against Markey. Why wait? A state senator is good preparation for a federal House seat.
Doesn’t MA 4 deserve a well-qualified representative who has a better grasp of the district’s needs that serving at the lower levels informs as their representatives in the U.S. Congress?
The same system that allowed someone to be elected merely because of his last name is a system that needs fixing.
If you think you have something to contribute, don’t let the fact that you don’t live in Kennedy’s district stop you. It’s not required. The United States Constitution only requires that one reside in the commonwealth in addition to being 25 years old and a U.S. citizen for the past seven years. You also don’t need Democratic Party approval to run for his seat. Go for it. Now is not the moment for waiting.
To quote Kennedy disingenuousness, give how the democratic process in Massachusetts promised him a turn: “I don’t think our democratic process promises anyone a turn. What it does promise is the chance for anyone to earn it — if we think we have something to offer and are willing to put ourselves and our ideas out there.”
What are your ideas?
As state Sen. Eric Lesser, who won his seat against more experienced public servants thanks to an overwhelming money advantage provided by out-of-state donors, was quoted in a Boston Globe article about Kennedy’s challenge of Markey: “Competition is good.”
One thing is certain, Kennedy’s decision shouldn’t be the deciding factor whether to run for his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. It’s not a place holder as he makes up his mind to pursue another job. It’s not for him to decide that his current job remains his either.
