WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High baseball team trailed early, but not for long, en route to a 15-1 mercy rule win over visiting Attleboro High on Wednesday.
The Bombardiers took a brief 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before King Philip scored seven runs in the bottom of the inning, five more runs in the second and three in the fourth before the game was called after five innings.
Leading the Warriors was Shawn Legere with two hits while 10 others collected one apiece. All but three batters, who were entered as substitutions, reached base.
Legere had three RBIs while Max Robison, Eli Reed and Matt Kelley had two each. Quin Garstka pitched four innings with four strikeouts, allowing one hit and an unearned run.
Attleboro had hits from Chrsitian Dame and Matt Harvie. Cooper Johnson drove in the Bombardiers’ lone run.
North Attleboro 6, Stoughton 3
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Riocketeers secured the outright Davenport Division title in the Hockomock League with the win.
North Attleboro scored two in the first inning, getting an RBI groundout from Tyler DeMattio and an RBI single from Danny Curran.
Tyler Bannon wennt all seven innings for the Rocketeers, allowing four hits while striking out nine. He had in the first three frames. After allowing three runs in the fourth, North regained the lead in the fifth with a four-run inning that saw North score on an errant pickoff throw, a Kyle Conroy RBI single, an RBI double from DeMattio, an RBI ground out by Dillon Harding that scored two.
Maceda finished the day with two hits. DeMattio had two hits and two RBIs and Curran had two hits and an RBI.
Foxboro 9, Oliver Ames 1
FOXBORO — The Warriors scored five runs in the first inning to take command in their Hockomock League win.
Foxboro added three runs in the bottom of the fifth after Oliver Ames scored once in the fourth. The Warriors added one more in the sixth.
Tyler Prescott had two hits for Foxboro and scored twice, along with Louis Carangelo. Prescott, Rylan LeClair, Sean O’Leary, Tom Marcucella, Kenny Mello and Mike Marcucella each had RBIs.
O’Leary struck out eight over 3 1/3 innings, allowing tow hits with one earned run. Matheiu Sullivan worked in relief, going 3 2/3 scoreless and hitless innings.
Foxboro (12-6, 9-5) plays on Friday at Mansfield.
Taunton 6, Mansfield 0
TAUNTON — Mansfield was blanked on the road by Taunton, seeing its bats go silent in the game.
The Hornets had three hits in the first inning and two the rest of the way. James Gilleran had two hits and Connor Zukowski had a double as the only notable days at the dish. n the mound, Aaron Blinn pitched four innings.
Mansfield (10-7, 8-6) plays on Friday, hosting Foxboro.
Bellingham 12, Norton 2 (6)
BELLINGHAM — Norton lost in six innings due to the mercy rule.
Norton scored two in the second inning to cut into an 8-2 deficit, but Bellingham scored twice in the fourth, and one in the fifth and sixth to cut the game short.
Evan Lander and Thomas Mulvaney had RBIs in the loss. Norton was limited tow two hits and walked eight times.
Norton (6-12) plays on Monday at Dover-Sherborn.
Bishop Feehan 4 St. Mary’s (Lynn) 3
ATTLEBORO — Jake Rosati’s RBI base hit gave the Shamrocks the walk-off win.
Rosatis single back up the middle into center field drove in a runner from second, making it the second win over St. Mary’s this season for the Shamrocks.
Sean Stephenson and Billy Roach each hit homers in the win. Rosati pitched four 4 1/3 innings, allowing three hits.
Bishop Feehan (12-4) plays again on Friday, visiting Canton.
Bristol-Plymouth 7, Tri-County 5
TAUNTON — Antonhy Lum had two hits and two walks in Tri-County’s loss. Nate Burdett also had two hits with two RBIs. Zach Lawrence had an RBI.
Tri-County (2-13) plays on Friday, hosting Blue Hills Regional.