FALL RIVER — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys basketball team held Bishop Connolly High to seven points in the fourth quarter, allowing the Falcons to pull away late for a 66-59 win onThursday.
The Falcons led 14-10 after the first quarter 32-29 at halftime. A 23-point third quarter by Connolly had D-R chasing the lead at 52-50 going into the final eight minuts.
“We played more man-to-man (defense) in that fourth quarter and played it pretty effectively,” D-R head coach Bill Cuthbertson said.
Next up for the Falcons is Seekonk on Monday. Seekonk won their first meeting 52-31 on Jan. 20. With four games left in the season and the playoffs still in the picture for the 7-9 Falcons, consistency will be key to make postseason berth possible.
“We have some different and challenging opponents,” Cuthbertson said. “We have to play more consistently and play at a high level.”
Tri-County 71, South Shore Christian 51
WEYMOUTH — Tri- County was led by Keegan Walker’s 22 point and 11 rebound double-double in its win.
The Cougars (9-9) travel to Blue Hills Friday night.