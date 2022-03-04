WALPOLE — The Foxboro High boys basketball team was bounced from MIAA Division 2 postseason play Friday night as ninth-seeded Walpole High held off a late comeback attempt to down the visiting Warriors 73-70.
No. 24 Foxboro trailed 15-14 after the first quarter. Walpole clung to a 37-36 halftime lead and 54-52 entering the fourth quarter, but the Warriors weren’t able to get a lead in the final seconds as Walpole sealed the game on free throws.
“In the fourth, we battled and gave ourselves a chance to win in the end, and in typical fashion, we battled right until the final buzzer — I’m really proud of them,” Foxboro head coach Jon Gibbs said. “In the end we just weren’t able to get enough stops. Walpole has tremendous size, a lot of big and very physical bodies. They do a great job attacking the glass and in the end we weren’t able to get enough key rebounds and stops.”
A playoff atmosphere made for great basketball as Foxboro’s leading scorers both crossed the 20-point mark. Gibbs said the night was a strong offensive showing.
“It was a great high school basketball game. Incredible atmosphere,” Foxboro head coach Jon Gibbs said. “I thought we played really well and had one of our better offensive performances of the year. Dylan and Alex were spectacular.
Dylan Gordon finished with 29 points and Alex Penders finished with 26 points.
Mansfield 73, Middleboro 40
The second-seeded Hornets blew past the Sachems in the first round of the MIAA Division 2 state tourney, doubling up No. 34 Middleboro in the first half and cruising to the win.
The Hornets led 36-18 at halftime with the game in complete control. The Hornets continued to pour it on, leading 51-27 into the fourth before the final horn.
The Hornets were led by a triple-double performance from Matt Hyland, who had 13 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Trevor Foley led all scorers with 20 points and seven rebounds.
Norton 56, Hudson 42
The host Lancers rode their momentum from a 20-11 second quarter to a comfortable MIAA Division 3 first-round victory.
No. 29 Hudson blitzed No.4 Norton early, taking a 16-10 lead at the end of one. But the Lancers turned the tide in the second by parlaying their defense into points.
“We were able to force turnovers and create some opportunities for easy baskets,” Norton coach Marc Liberatore said.
Solid second-half free throw shooting also propelled the Lancers. After attempting only four free throws through the first two frames, the Lancers feasted at the line, earning 18 second-half attempts. Norton finished 16 of 22 from the charity stripe.
“We were much more aggressive in the second half and got to the line as a result,” Liberatore said.
Justin Morando paced the Lancers with 15 points, including eight in the fourth quarter. Jonathan Inozil chipped in 11 points, and Jake Ogilvie grabbed ten rebounds off the Norton bench.
The Lancers advance to the Round of 16 to play No. 13 Oakmont Regional at home, with the date and time to be announced.