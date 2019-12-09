REHOBOTH -- The Falcons have depth in the backcourt, size in the frontcourt and more than a handful of players who can put the ball into the basket.
"We just have to play well for 32 minutes," Dighton-Rehoboth High boys' coach Bill Cuthbertson said, who returns the the bench after an administrative-imposed leave last season.
"We have a little bit of balance," Cuthbertson surmised of his Falcons, hearing about the team from outside of the gym last season when D-R won only seven games.
The best of the bunch is 6-foot-4 junior swingman John Marcille, a captain, shooter and scorer, one of the best players in the South Coast Conference, coming off of the football season, serving as the D-R quarterback.
Senior captain and six-foot guard Shane Mello, senior Aidan Botelho (6-0), junior Wyatt Palardy (5-8), 5-11 juniors Pat Palazzi and T.J. D'Ambrosio along with 5-6 sophomore Myles Mendonca lend depth in the backcourt.
Up front, senior Shayne O'Neil (6-3), senior Ishmael Christmas (6-2), junior Chaz DiSanto (6-2) and sophomore Ryan Ouellette (6-5) team with Marcille to provide some good offensive and defensive combinations.
"We had good scoring a year ago from Marcille, D'Ambrosio and Mello," Cuthbertson said. "They've proven that they can score, we just need a few others to fill it up."
The Falcons play in the SCC's Large School Division, which according to Cuthbertson "is very balanced, there is a lot of parity there. We can be competitive, we just have to be consistent from night to night."
Spirits high at Seekonk
Seekonk High boys basketball coach Alex Daluz expresses excitement about the “most talented team” he has had in his five years with the team.
Elijah Leonard, a South Coast Conference all-star from a year ago, will man the middle as an efficient scorer and big-time rim protector on defense. Kevin Moszkowicz will eventually settle in as one of the team’s top defenders and rebounders, but will be limited at the beginning of the season due to an injury sustained in soccer.
Junior Jacob Barreira returns as the starting point guard who has worked hard to improve his game even further, while Kam Casala is a top-notch defending guard that looks to step up and provide much-needed offense for Seekonk this year.
A pair of juniors in Kyle Blanchard and Nathan Clarke will most certainly start at the beginning of the season and provide big bodies and athleticism. Blanchard is primed to be a leading scorer, while Clarke provides scoring from both inside and beyond the 3-point line.
Daluz admits that when his team came out of a jamboree scrimmage in Randolph looking “rusty”. “We are very optimistic about this group,” Daluz said. “We are built to be a strong defensive team first and figuring out how we are going to score is going to be an early season priority.”
The Warriors, despite the talented and experienced roster, will be up against stiff competition in the SCC. Seekonk will tip-off their regular season as they host non-conference The Prout School (R.I.) Tuesday.
— Brendan Coughlin
Guarded optimism for Cougars
The Tri-County Vocational High boys basketball team will be led by a trio of hard-working guards in Tyler Saunders, Jordan Pina and Logan Maynard.
Maynard, a junior captain, saw a major increase in production in the second-half of his sophomore season, where he took over as the Cougars leading scorer. Pina and Saunders return in their senior seasons and will lead by example with their tough-nosed defense. Senior Sean Cronin will also be in the mix at the guard position.
Senior forward Kolbie Blakeley is also back in the mix this season as the main contributor in the front court, while the starting center position is wide open with a pair of sophomores in Kayden Riley and Keith Albertinetti both vying for playing time.
“With the mix of players we have, we should be able to combine breakaway speed, a pressing defense and outside shooting for continued improvement,” Tri-County coach Bill Cannon said as he believes the Cougars can continue to make a push in challenging the upper vocational division of the Mayflower League.
The Cougars tip off their season Thursday at Bethany Christian.
— Brendan Coughlin
