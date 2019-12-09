WRENTHAM — Among the leading scorers in the Hockomock League last season, King Philip Regional High senior captain Alex Fritz returns this season to lead the Warriors' boys basketball team.
The Hockomock League All-Star is the lone returning starter for the Warriors, who graduated seven seniors from their seven-win campaign last year. He was fourth in the Hockomock League in scoring as a junior, averaging 15.5 points along with 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
"Alex is an extremely dynamic player, who creates a lot of offensive opportunities for our team," KP second-year coach Dave DeStefano said of Fritz. "Not only is he a threat from the 3-point line, but he is able to get into the lane where he can score and use his court vision to find teammates for easy shots."
He’ll be joined by returning varsity players in senior center Tom Donahue, senior swingman Owen Conlin and senior forward Andrew McKinney. KP will have seven seniors on the varsity roster, including captains Donahue and Fritz.
“The senior leadership and intensity has been phenomenal the last couple days,” second-year coach Dave DeStefano said of the Warriors, who averaged 60.1 points per game while allowing 63.7 per game last year.
In addition to Fritz and Conlin, the King Philip backcourt is complemented by seniors Rob Jarest and Tom Weir, juniors Evan Stevens and Joe Cullen, along with sophomore Charlie Grant.
The Warriors have some size inside in 6-foot-3 McKinney, 6-foot-4 junior forward Will Kinney and Donahue, who saw extensive playing time as a junior. Juniors Jake Silveriar, Dante Barros, Cole Breen and sophomore Braden Sottile are among the frontcourt contributors.
DeStefano said the Warriors’ size and ability to play fast will be key on the offensive end. On the opposite side of the floor, KP is “really committed to not allowing over 50 (points per game),” DeStefano said despite the challenge playing in the highly-competitive Hockomock League.
“We lost a lot of close games last year, so we’re going in looking to finishing those games out,” DeStefano said.
King Philip contended with some of the best teams in the Hockomock League last season, losing six games by seven points or less while they were within five points of victory in six of those contests, including a four-point loss to Foxboro, a four-point loss to Attleboro and a one-point loss to Canton.
