NORTH ATTLEBORO — Coach Sean Mulkerins and his North Attleboro High boys basketball will have some holes to fill entering the 2019-20 season.
The Rocketeers graduated nine seniors and four starters from their 2018-19 team that finished one win shy of the MIAA Tournament with a 9-11 record. It was the second consecutive year the Rocketeers finished with nine wins.
“We have a lot of new faces, a lot of open spots,” Mulkerins said of the Rocketeers. “So it’s kind of a fresh start and that’s always exciting.
“On paper, we are what we are,” Mulkerins added. “We’re an inexperienced, unproven group that has what I think is a lot of potential to surprise some people.”
Among the limited number of returners is two-year starter Ethan Friberg, fellow senior captain Josh Porter and 6-foot-4 forward George Ladd. All three players saw extensive varsity time last year. Friberg, a 6-foot-4 forward, is among a handful of talented post players in the Hockomock while still having the ability to play on the perimeter. Porter will be used mostly as a slasher on the wing, playing off the ball while still possessing the ability to beat defenders off the dribble. The 6-foot-4 George gives the Rocketeers a consistent threat on the offensive glass as well.
“I think our chemistry has been great,” Mulkerins said. “I’ve been very pleasantly surprised with how our very limited number of experienced guys have taken on the role of showing these new faces the way. And I’ve been pleasantly surprised with how those new guys are buying in.”
Among the new faces in the backcourt will be junior Edan Kelley, sophomore Brady Rosenberg, sophomore Casey Poirier, along with Jimmy Caraballo, Tom Onorato and Tom Whalen.
The Rocketeers were second in the Hockomock in points allowed last season (52.0) while finishing 11th in the league in points scored (51.2).
Improving on the offensive end will also be crucial for the Rocketeers. Mulkerins is hopeful that creating easy points on the fast break will help that.
“I think our ability to run is something that I think we lean on maybe more than ever since I’ve been the coach,” he said. “And I think the ability to share the ball is something all the teams I’ve coached have been good at. I think this group is no different.
“The sooner our new faces get up to speed with playing varsity basketball in the Hockomock League, the better our results will be.”
