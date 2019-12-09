MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield High Hornets seems to always be the boys' basketball team to beat on the court in the Hockomock League.
It's been that way since Michael Vaughan took reign of the Hornets program. It's been one Kelley-Rex Division championship after another and extended runs in the MIAA Division 1 South Tournament.
The Hornets are coming off a 22-5 season where they won the Kelley-Rex Division title with a 14-2 record and contended in the championship game for the Division 1 South Sectional title.
With eight of their 24 players in the program having suited up for Coach Mike Redding and the Mansfield High football team in the MIAA Super Bowl -- including veteran 6-foot-4 junior forward T.J. Guy, six-foot senior guard Makhi Baskin, 5-10 junior guard Cincere Gill and 6-1 junior guard Michael Boen -- practices are still at a demanding pace.
Vaughan and the Hornets play four of their first five games at James Albertini Gymnasium, making their home debut Dec. 20 against Sharon. Among those home contests are dates with Boston College High and Bridgewater-Raynham.
Boen broke a thumb during football season and is healthy.
"He makes plays at both ends of the floor," Vaughan said of the 9.5 point, 5.4 rebound per game producer last season.
Over 27 starts, Boen shot 51 percent from the floor, and 43 percent from 3-point range with 115 assists and 38 steals.
The other prime time player is 6-foot-4 senior forward Sam Stevens, who averaged 11 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season, making 22 starts. He is a super shooter as well, hitting 51 percent from the floor and 43 percent from the 3-point line in addition to having 47 assists and 27 steals.
Guy, another Hockomock League All-Star, has deftness in the paint and athleticism. He is capable of a double-digit point and rebound per game mark.
The Hornets also have a designated defensive stopper in senior captain, 6-foot-2 Andrew Rooney. In the mix of guards with Boen, are Rooney, Baskin and Gill along with six-foot juniors Jason See and Jack Colby.
Up front, Vaughan is looking for contributions out of 6-foot-2 Brian See, 6-foot-3 Brendan Foley, 6-1 sophomore Matt Hyland and 6-4 freshman Chris Hill.
"All of those guys can see some time," Vaughan said of developing the necessary depth.
"We're long and skinny, that's how we like then," Vaughan added of the Hornets' primary focus on playing defense and rebounding. "The tempo of how we play, to get stops, playing at a good pace will be very important.
"I think that we can score. We have a lot of different ways of scoring -- different guys. This is a very good shooting team. We can get points from any five guys on the floor, guys who can shoot at a very high percentage."
Vaughan points to Attleboro, Taunton and Franklin as the teams blocking the Hornets' path to another Hockomock League title.
"There are no easy nights in this league and everyone wants to beat us," he said. "Sometimes, having success and the tradition that we have works as a double-edged sword. There are times that I feel that the kids take it for granted and feel that they can show up and win. Then there are days when I feel that they have a little extra motivation because they want to keep winning.
"Depth will be our biggest attribute. Guys aren't going to be able to take a day off because the guy behind them is not far behind."
