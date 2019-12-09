ATTLEBORO — Mark Houle believes that he may be able to put the best inside-outside combination in the Hockomock League on the court in boys’ basketball this season with senior center Qualeem Charles and senior guard Bryant Ciccio.
Who’s to argue with success? The duo, and senior sharpshooter Tim Callahan, guided the Bombardiers to an 18-5 record last season, including a 13-3 Kelley-Rex Division slate in the Hockomock League, good for second place.
But Houle, Charles, Ciccio and Callahan want to do at least one game better — that is advance past the first round of the MIAA Division 1 South Tournament after having lost its opening-round contest to Taunton last season.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Charles possesses nimble feet and soft hands as he averaged 13.8 points and 11 rebounds per game as a junior. Over his career, Charles has scored 677 points over 66 games and shot 64 percent from the floor last season while routinely being unselfish with the ball.
Ciccio has been a bundle of energy since stepping onto the court as a freshman. He owns 709 career points over a span of 63 games in Bombardier blue and white, scoring inside and outside and distributing the ball (averaging three assists per game) well. Ciccio averaged 14.7 points per game last season, hitting 38 3-point shots, while also being very accurate (83 percent) at the free throw line.
Callahan (7.7 ppg last season) can produce double digit points every game and plays both ends of the court well.
“We will rely on a battle tested group of seniors,” Houle said. “We have good size and returning three starters is a good thing. We will need our underclassman to continue to develop and be ready to step in and play an important role on the team.”
Houle returns two other prime time players in 5-foot-10 senior guard Nick McMahon who is “quick and strong defensively” and 6-foot-3 senior forward Lorenzo Wilson, “a solid post presence and rebounder.”
The Bombardiers added the luxury of rugged 6-foot-3 senior football quarterback Jason Weir, who missed all of last season due to injury.
“He’s versatile in that he can play the post or perimeter and is a strong rebounder,” Houle said.
Also in the mix are 6-foot-1 Mike Tamayo and 6-1 Alvin Harrison.
“Weir is a big strong player who can shoot it,” Houle said. “Nick (McMahon) is shooting the ball well and Lo (Wilson) plays an important game for us inside.”
Along with Ciccio, Callhan and McMahon in the backcourt will be 5-10 junior Justin Daniels, 5-11 junior Alec Eason, 5-10 junior William Runey, 5-8 junior Marcus White, 5-8 sophomore Evan Houle and 5-11 sophomore Joe Francois.
Houle and the Bombardiers are on the road for six of their first seven games, including game No. 2 at Mansfield, game No. 5 at Bishop Feehan and game No. 7 at North Attleboro.
The Bombardiers might need the final three weeks of the season to determine an MIAA Tournament berth with six of their final eight games at home.
“Our goal is to win the Hockomock League every year,” Houle said. “We have a good group of seniors who are battle-tested. We just need some of the younger kids to step up and give us depth.”
