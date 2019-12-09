ATTLEBORO — With 16 non-league games on its 2019-20 schedule due to its affiliation with the Eastern Athletic Conference, the Bishop Feehan High boys’ basketball team should be prepared to qualify for the MIAA Tournament.
“I’d be disappointed if we didn’t make it,” said Shamrock skipper Dean O’Connor, whose team is coming off of an eight-win season, but has athleticism and depth to spare this season.
The Shamrocks scrimmaged Mansfield over the weekend and begin the season with a non-league game Dec. 15 at home against Lincoln-Sudbury.
As always, O’Connor is not afraid of contending with some of the traditionally rich basketball programs in non-league games the Shamrocks have against Boston Latin, Walpole, St. John’s, O’Bryant, Medway, Malden Catholic and Milton on the schedule.
The Shamrocks have a bonafide scorer and game-changer in junior guard Yden Boucicaut. The six-footer is capable of playing both the point and off guard spots. In addition, Boucicaut’s length makes him a strong defender and rebounder.
Boucicaut averaged 14.8 points and four assists per game as a sophomore last season, hitting 42 percent of his 3-point shots. He scored 14 points or more in 10 games.
Bouicaut will be working with a cast of backcourt players who all had solid varsity minutes last season with 5-foot-8 senior Nico Scaringello, 5-foot-10 senior captain Brad Kogut, six-foot junior Mike Hutchings and 5-foot-11 junior Adam Drummond.
The Shamrocks have the potential for plenty of points in the front court with returning veterans in 6-foot-4 senior captain Matt Achin at center-forward, 6-foot-3 junior forward Billy Oram, 6-foot-2 senior Jack O’Brien and six-foot junior Jack Campbell.
“Yden will be a fixture,” O’Connor said. “Drummond scored about six points a game last year we expect more from him. Kogut has been shooting the ball well and all of the wing players have improved. Hutchins came on late last season and has a good all-around game, O’Brien is long and has kind of a different game. Campbell played a bunch last year and is a good defensive player. And Oram is one of our most consistent guys — he’s a good inside player and worked hard to improve his ability to shoot from outside.”
O’Connor likes the versatility that the Shamrocks have and different looks he can put on the floor.
“We have a lot of wing players, a good number of returnees and some guys who were part of a good jayvee team,” O’Connor said.
“One of our strengths is that we have a lot of interchangeable pieces, we have some good depth — a bunch of guys six-foot to 6-3. And we have some good guards and a good solid big guy.
“The thing that we need is that second scorer,” O’Connor added. “We have a lot of guys in that five and six point (per game) range who hopefully will jump up closer to 10. We just need to score more consistently.”
The Shamrocks have a tough schedule, but O’Connor anticipates more than a .500 mark.
“Because our league schedule is only four games, we play a lot of odd-ball games, on Wednesdays and weekends,” he said. “I like to schedule tough. We can handle it and it’ll make us better.
“This is a good, hard-working group. The potential is there to be pretty good once we figure out roles.”
