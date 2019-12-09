NORTON -- The Norton High boys' basketball squad possesses perhaps the best rebounder in the Tri-Valley League this season in 6-foot-5 senior Mike Belcher.
The Lancers can also send onto the court All-TVL football star Hunter Murphy and the twin towers of 6-foot-7 juniors Rob McAvoy and Ossasie Johnn.
"Murphy (at 6-4, a senior) is a terrific athlete, had a great summer and attacks rebounds," Norton coach Marc Liberatore said. "McAvoy is still developing his offensive game but rebounds and block shots well. And John is athletic, a big shot blocker and rebounder."
The message is clear: Norton intends to dominate games in the lane and off the backboard. Liberatore also has 6-foot-2 senior Matt O'Keefe up front, a strong defensive player and rebounder as well.
Belcher turned in a dozen games with double figure rebounds as a junior, gaining Sun Chronicle All-Star acclaim by averaging a double-double of 10.3 points and 11 rebounds per game, along with all of the tips and deflections that he gets because he is so active.
The Lancers, however, do have to replace 1,000-point scorer Griffin McAlear.
"We will have to replace McAlear's scoring, but (Colin) Cochrane, (Sean) McNichols and Belcher are excited about the challenge," Liberatore said.
Senior captain Thomas Bingel (5-foot-10) can be the Lancers' playmaker, while also being a strong on theball defender, who "initiates pressure both in man and zone," Liberatore said.
McNichols and Cochrane, both 5-foot-11 seniors coming off of strong football seasons as a running back and quarterback, respectively, loom as consistent perimeter point producers. McNichols was an All-TVL pick last year, averaging 13 points per game and is the Lancers best 3-point shooter. Cochrane came on strong last year with range in his shooting.
The backcourt cast also includes six-foot senior Justin Lander, a good 3-point shooter, 6-foot-1 junior Brian Miller, another shooter with range and at the free throw line, and 6-foot-2 junior Josh Coffey, who has developed an inside and outside scoring game.
"There is a lot of senior leadership all over the place in both the backcourt and frontcourt," Liberatore said. "We have five seniors who all have experience from last year and have the ability to share the basketball. It's one of those groups that really likes playing together."
"We should have some solid depth with O Keefe, Coffey (son of Mansfield Hall of Famer Chuck Coffey from the 80's) and Miller," Liberatore added.
Liberatore is most concerned that the Lancers start the season stronger than a year ago. The Lancers qualified for the Division 3 South Sectional at 10-10 by winning eight of their last 11 games.
The Lancers scrimmaged East Bridgewater earlier in the week and begin their season at home Friday with a TVL game against Ashland. They hope to have an MIAA Tournament berth in view by mid-season, and need to because they play five straight games on the road over the final two weeks.
"The TVL (Small School Division) is always competitive," said Liberatore. "Hopefully we are in the mix."
