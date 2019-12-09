FOXBORO — “We’re bringing back so many guys that played a lot last year,” Foxboro High boys basketball coach Jon Gibbs said of the Warriors entering the 2019-20 season.
Foxboro returns nine varsity contributors from last year’s 14-win campaign, including four starters and two-time All-Hockomock League selection Brandon Borde.
Borde, a four-year varsity veteran, averaged 15.3 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the field with his ability to get into the lane and attack the rim. He finished with double figures in 16 games as a junior while adding 8.7 rebounds per game and 2.4 assists for the Warriors, who finished second in the Davenport Division.
Borde will be complemented by fellow returning starters in junior guard Kevin Gallagher, senior swingman Will Morrison and senior forward Ryan Hughes.
Michael Develin, Dylan Barreira and Isaiah Thompson round out the list of guards who saw playing time last season while 6-4 forward/center Liam Develin and Donald Rogers return to the frontcourt.
“We have a lot of experienced players which is great, but we have to stay humble and hungry and focused,” Gibbs said. “The wins don’t come automatically just because you have a lot of seniors. So, we need to have great practice habits every single day, and as always, stay with our identity of playing tough defense and unselfish offense.”
Newcomers Rashad Way and Dylan Gordon will be in the mix of guards while 6-foot-4 freshman Alex Penders gives the Warriors additional size inside.
Gibbs is hopeful in the Warriors’ ability to connect from long range, specifically led by Gallagher. The junior returns after a breakout season in which he averaged 12.9 points due to his prowess from the perimeter. Gallagher connected on 39 percent on his 3-point attempts (78-for-199), helping him score double figures in 15 games with a career-high 28.
“Everybody on this team is a guy I’m comfortable with stepping in and shooting an open three,” Gibbs said. “We should be able to hopefully space the floor pretty well with all the shooting that we have. And that’s going to just allow a guy like Brandon (Borde) to be that much more effective getting in the paint.”
Gibbs is hopeful the Warriors will have to the ability to remain balanced on the offensive end, having finished 10th in the league in scoring (54.4 points per game) while ranking fourth in the Hockomock in points allowed (53.3).
“It’s going to be Foxboro basketball. We’re going to play tough defense, play unselfish on offense — move and share the ball, and, hopefully, be tough to play against,” Gibbs said.
