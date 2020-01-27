FRANKLIN — For the third time this season, the Tri-County Regional High boys’ basketball team prevailed over Bristol Agricultural on Monday, scoring a 60-51 win in the meeting of Mayflower League members.
The win improved the Cougars to 7-7 and put them within view of an MIAA Tournament berth.
“When we’re hot (shooting-wise), we can play with anybody,” Tri-County coach Bill Cannon said.
Kolbie Blakely hit a trio of 3-point field goals and paced the Cougars with 19 points. Tyler Saunders added 11 points, while Jordan Pina knocked down two of the Cougars’ seven 3-point field goals and finished with 10 points.
Tri-County led from the opening whistle as Blakely scored 10 points with a pair of trifectas, hit two free throws, and then scored off a steal.
Bristol Aggie contributed to its own demise, shooting 1-for-9 in the first quarter, scoring just three points, while committing nine turnovers.
Bristol Aggie had 11 more second quarter turnovers and made just two shots from the floor over the first four minutes of the session.
Tri-County, meanwhile, had five players score in a 21-point second quarter with Blakely scoring seven, Saunders and Pina five apiece as the Cougars gained a 35-19 halftime lead
Tri-County took advantage of Bristol Aggie’s woeful shooting (3-for-18) in the third quarter, while producing 20 points.
Three points by Blakely, a Pina drive and a nice pass by Saunders set up Kayden Riley in low for a basket during a spurt of eight straight points. Then the Cougars reeled off another 10 unanswered points with Saunders and Pina both drilling 3-point field goals.
“I love to be able to get everybody into a game, a game like this is all about that,” Cannon said of emptying the bench during the fourth quarter as Tri-County owned a 28-point lead (55-27) entering the final eight minutes. And during that last span, Aden Moriarty banged in a 3-pointer and Sean Cronin hit a 12-foot jumper.
“We have a tendency to play up the level of our competition or play down to it,” Cannon warned of his Cougars. “It’s a win, a good way to start the week.”
The Cougars need to win two Mayflower League divisional games in order to advance into the postseason, beginning Wednesday in Fall River against Diman Voke.
“It’s do-able,” Cannon said.
