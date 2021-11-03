Scoring goals is the object of the game, and for the Mansfield High and North Attleboro High boys’ soccer teams, putting the ball in the back of the net will be paramount to their postseason success.
Both the Hornets (No. 10 with 20 goals in the Hockomock League) and the Rocketeers (No. 9 with 22 goals) have had an affinity for creating, but not finishing, this season.
“We’re composed pretty strongly from back to front and I think that will carry us, I certainly hope so,” Mansfield coach Steve Sheridan said of his Hornets, who surrendered the fewest goals (12) of any Hockomock League team. “Our offense is starting to come around and hopefully, we can score a goal or two.”
Both the Hornets (8-4-4) and Rocketeers (8-7-2) begin their quests for the MIAA Division 2 Tournament title Thursday, with matches against Marblehead and Dartmouth, respectively.
Attleboro is the No. 34 seed in the Division 1 field and will play its first-round match Thursday at New Bedford. The Bombardiers will look to the creative footwork of sophomore striker Alex Vecchioli (nine goals, two assists) and junior midfielder Esvin Morales (three goals, five assists).
Crosstown rival Bishop Feehan (10-3-5) is the No. 23 seed in the Division 1 field and has a Saturday excursion to No. 10 Ludlow. The Shamrocks find their strength in the attacking third of the field from a quartet of seniors — Joe Scott, Tate Demond, Craig Scharland and Matt Lipkind.
Both South Coast Conference champion Dighton-Rehoboth and Foxboro are the area’s entrants in the Division 3 Tournament. The Falcons of D-R (15-1) are the No. 4 seed and will host a yet to be determined foe for a first-round match Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Foxboro (9-8-1) is the No. 16 seed and will entertain Tri-Valley League member Dover-Sherborn Sunday at 12:30 p.m. in the middle game of a triple header of events at the Sam Berns Field.
D-R has two of the most explosive strikers in southeastern Mass. in seniors Reece Cordeiro and Kevin Smith, while senior Marc Thaler has been a creative piece in the attacking triangle. Cordeiro and Smith have combined for 47 goals. “I hope that we can do some damage,” Falcon coach Mike Morgado said.
“I don’t think we’ve played our best game yet, we’ve had some decent games,” the D-R coach added. “Have we played bad games? Sure, we’ve had some bad halves, but not many horrible complete games. When you’re heavy in upper-classmen, they’re gritty and they’re strong.”
Foxboro is the fourth-most prolific scoring team in the Hockomock League with 29 goals. Seniors Matt Angelini (11 goals, five assists) and Jacob Tessier (four goals, four assists), along with sophomore John Hollis (four goals, seven assists), lead thew way.
North Attleboro coach Geoff Burgess is convinced that the Rocketeers are playing their best soccer of the season, posting a 5-2-2 slate down the stretch to qualify, entering the postseason with a three-goal, shutout win over arch-rival Attleboro.
“We’ve always been sound defensively (goalie David Floyd and central defender Brody Rosenberg), but we’ve been getting better and better on the attack as we’ve moved some people around,” Burgess noted.
Senior Connor Ward (two goals, four assists) and junior Givany Carney (three goals, three assists) may be the top scorers, but the Rocketeers have taken their cue through the second half of the season from sophomores Kaden Burns and Carson Dameron.
The Hornets of Mansfield also have an outstanding defensive cast in goalie Jack Lasbury-Casey (0.83 goals against) and an energetic defensive wall with Mike Caridi and Dylan Buchanan inside, with Ian Leeds, Derek McGrath and Kevin McCarthy outside.
For Mansfield, seniors Matt Hyland (11 goals, five assists) and senior Liam Anastasia (two goals, five assists) have been the most proficient scorers.
“If we can score two goals, we’ll be in good shape,” Sheridan said of the Hornets, who played in six matches decided by one goal. “We’ll make it hard for teams to score goals against. We just have to win those 50-50 balls and take advantage of the opportunities that we do have to score.
“The kids are champing at the bit to play in the tournament.”
