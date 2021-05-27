MANSFIELD — Jake Wall won the 100 hurdles, the 100 dash and long jump in powering the Mansfield High boys’ track team team a 97-39 victory over King Philip Thursday in a Hockomock League meet.
Wall earned his spot among Hornet greats by rewriting the long jump record with a distance of 23-feet, 2-inches to also qualify for the national meet.
The Hornets dominated the distance events with seniors Trevor Flint (mile) and Ryan Rispoli (two mile) winning the distance events, while DeSean Peters-Wolfe clocked a personal best in winning the 200 (22.8).
- Mark Etinenvre captured first place in both the shot put and discus events as North Attleboro took an 88-48 victory over Canton in a Hockomock League meet at Beaupre Field.
- Brodie Jacques was the first to finish in the 100 and high jump in leading Dighton-Rehoboth to a 78-29 victory over Greater New Bedford Voke in a South Coast Conference meet.
- Griffin Kaplan and Andrew Caufield both were clocked at 5:34 in providing a 1-2 finish in the mile for Tri-County (0-2) in a 106-30 loss to Southeastern Regional in a Mayflower League meet.
Mansfield 97, King Philip 39: 400 hurdles 1-Evan Rawlings (M), 2-Christian Dadasis (KP), 3-Luca Giardini (KP), 1:03.7; 100 1-Jake Wall (M), 2-Dylan Buchanan (M), 3-Xavier Manuel (M) 10.9; Mile 1-Trevor Flint (M), 2-Riley Tremblay (M), 3-Nate Sylven (KP) 4:44.2; 400 1-Jovan Joseph (KP), 2-Noah Hurd (KP), 3-Caden Riley (M), 50.1; 100 hurdles 1-Wall (M), 2- Kevin Smith (KP), 3-Ryan Munroe (M), 15.6; Long Jump 1-Wall (M), 2-Manuel (M), 3-Joseph (KP) 23-2; 800 1-Collin Stevens (M), 2-Tim Corkery (M), 3-Jackson Fletcher (KP) 2:09.3; 200 1-DeSean Peters-Wolfe (M), 2-Isaiah Kinds (M), 3-Nate Gebhard (KP) 22.8; Two mile 1-Evan Rispoli (M), 2-Andrew Noke (KP), 3-Ryan Andrews (KP) 11:01.6; Javelin 1-Stephen Saba (M), 2-Dadasis (KP), 3-Tim Mullen (KP) 118-6; 4x100 relay 1-Msf. (Peters-Wolfe, Kinds, Munroe, Buchanan), 46.1; 4x400 relay 1-Msf. (Jack Taylor, Evan Rawlings, Saba, Riley), 3:39; Triple Jump 1-Dana Johnson (M), 2-Manuel (M), 3-Joseph (KP), 41-6 1/2; Discus 1-Will Martin (KP), 2-Charles Newcomb (M), 3-Mike Federico (KP) 102-5; Shot put 1-Newcomb (M), 2-Bill Gardner (M), 3-Will Martin (KP) 39-5; High jump 1-Johnson (M), 2-Fletcher (KP), 3-Kevin Smith (KP) 5-8.
North Attleboro 88, Canton 48: 100 1-Nathan Shultz 11.1; 400 1-Jack MacLaughlin 52.0; Shot put 1-Mark Etienvre 47-7.5; Discus 1-Etienvre 112-10; Javelin 1-Matt Penta 132-4; High jump 1-Colby Feid 6-0
Dighton-Rehoboth 78, Gr. New Bedford Voke 29: High jump 1-Brodie Jacques 5-6; Javelin 1-Reece Corrdeiro 121-4; Discus 1-Sam Branco 91-5; Mile 1-Graeme Sullivan 5:21; 100 1-Jacques 10.8; 800 1-Kyle Bisbano 2:30; 100 hurdles 1-Nathan Ferreira 18.1; 200 1-Ben Harrison 24.4.
Southeastern Reg. 106, Tri-County 30: Mile 1-Griffin Kaplan 5:34.3.
